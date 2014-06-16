Abu Dhabi in talks for international passenger ferry service: report

By Neil Halligan
  • June 16 2014 10:24
Ferries could link UAE capital with other Gulf cities
(Photo for illustrative purpose only)

(Photo for illustrative purpose only)

An international shipping line is considering an international passenger service from Abu Dhabi to other Gulf cities, according to the CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports Company.

Mohammad Al Shamsi told Gulf News the firm had begun discussions with an unnamed shipping company about starting the service from the dedicated terminal for cruise ships at Zayed Port near Abu Dhabi City.

“The shipping line approached us and we encouraged them [to go ahead with the project]. They are looking into it,” he was quoted as saying.

“If they [shipping line] want, they can start the service immediately; the right infrastructure for such a service is already there.

“Definitely we could combine this infrastructure with the regional passenger ferry service.”

Al Shamsi did not reveal the name of the shipping line but said there was sufficient demand from nearby cities for the service, particularly given the large number of visitors to the UAE from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

