Abu Dhabi inks deals to build network of community markets

Abu Dhabi City Municipality has signed agreements with four private companies to establish community markets in the emirate.

The deals are part of a AED550 million plan to establish a total of seven markets in the suburbs of Abu Dhabi.

The agreements will see community markets being set up in Mohammed bin Zayed City, Yas Island, Al Wathba City and Al Shamkha City, state news agency WAM reported.

The Yas Island market will be built over an area of 13,000 square metres, with a cost tag of AED65 million while the Al Wathba market will cover 5,000 square metres at a cost of AED21 million.

The Al Shamkha project, which occupies a floor area 16,000 square metres, will nearly AED68 million, while the Mohammed bin Zayed market will cost AED172 million and be built over a floor area of about 36,000 square metres, WAM added.

Markets will also be built in Baniyas and Shakhbut city and Khalifa City.

Musabbah Mubarak Al Murar, acting general manager of Abu Dhabi City Municipality, said: "The Abu Dhabi City Municipality is moving ahead with a portfolio of projects aimed at upgrading service facilities with the aim of bringing happiness and living welfare to residents through offering public service outlets at the highest standards.

"The series of seven community markets the ADM intends to construct in partnership with the private sector are capable of bringing about an advanced pattern of improved civilised services."

Once completed, these markets will turn into a "brilliant service and shopping facility built to the highest standards, thus contributing to the improved living style of the neighbourhood", he added.