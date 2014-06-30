Abu Dhabi Int'l posts busiest May on record

|Home
Passenger traffic soars by more than 27% while cargo volumes are also up by 24.5%
Abu Dhabi International Airport recorded a 27.4 percent increase in passenger traffic in May, the highest in the airport's history.
Its operator said a total of 1,633,700 passengers used Abu Dhabi International Airport last month compared to 1,282,185 in May 2013.
Abu Dhabi Airports also said aircraft movements increased by 15.8 percent registering 12,931 movements when compared with 11,162 movements logged in May 2013.
It added in a statement that cargo activity handling rose to 66,944 tonnes representing a 24.5 percent increase when compared to 53,788 tonnes in the year-earlier period.
According to figures released on Monday, Manila was the most popular route in May increasing by 21 percent due to a boost in Philippine Airlines' operations, followed by Doha which increased by 27 percent, affected by the increase in Etihad flights to Qatar.
Bangkok was the third most popular destination followed by London which recorded an increase of 12 percent followed by Mumbai which has grown sharply by 87 percent due to Etihad and Jet Airways' double daily flights.
Ahmad Al Haddabi, chief operations officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said: "Passenger numbers have continued to increase over the past few years, making the airport one of the fastest growing aviation hubs in the world.
"New code share partnerships between Etihad and various airlines have positively impacted our traffic numbers.
"We are looking forward to a busy summer programme as we strive to enhance the passenger's experience through a range of services and offerings."
