Abu Dhabi Int'l sees drop in May passenger numbers

Operator says top destinations from UAE capital in May were Mumbai and London
The number of passengers travelling through Abu Dhabi International Airport dropped by 2 percent during May, according to its operator.
Abu Dhabi Airports also said in a statement that the transport hub saw more than 10 million passengers passed through during the first five months of the year, up 1.8 growth over the same period last year.
The majority of passenger traffic in the UAE capital came from travellers flying to and from India, Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom. In terms of cities, the top two destinations were Mumbai and London.
Ahmed Juma Al Shamsi, acting chief operations officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, attributed the fall in May traffic to the fact that air carriers are operating their direct flights to and from the emirate without counting transit passengers.
"No transit travellers were recorded during May while 12,559 transit passengers were registered during the corresponding period last year," he said.
