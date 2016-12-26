Abu Dhabi International records 4% rise in passenger traffic

Airport welcomed 22.29 million passengers from January to November, cargo declines 3.5 percent

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 26 December 2016 2:52 PM

Abu Dhabi International Airport received 1.86 million passengers in November 2016, an increase of 4.4 percent compared to 1.78 million passengers the same month last year, it said on Monday.

Operator Abu Dhabi Airports Company said that, since the beginning of the year, passenger traffic has grown 5.3 percent to 22.29m passengers between January 1 and November 30, from 21.17 million passengers during the same period last year.

The airport recorded a 38.6 percent increase in passenger traffic through Terminal 3 compared to the same month last year, reaching 1.32 million.

Traffic to and from Saudi Arabia registered the largest surge in November 2016 compared to the same period previous year, rising 43.5 percent.

Total aircraft movements rose 1.7 percent to 14,272 from 14,028 in same period last year, while the year-to-date decline was 0.5 percent to 157,582 from 158,300, the company added.

Cargo services growth grew by 1.3 percent to 71,193 metric tonnes (mt) in November compared to 70,276mt in November 2015. However, it declined 3.5 percent to 733,742mt in the period between January and November 2016, from 760,472mt in the same period last year.

