Abu Dhabi media freezone launches scheme for Emirati entrepreneurs

A new entrepreneurship scheme and business centre facility in Abu Dhabi aims to support entrepreneurs and SMEs by allowing them to set up at a low cost.

twofour54, the commercial arm of the Media Zone Authority - Abu Dhabi, has introduced a new flexible entrepreneurship scheme, initially targeted at Emirati entrepreneurs, which will allow them to obtain a licence in the media zone without the need to rent office space.

Furthermore, they will be provided with two visas for staff and assistance in developing and growing their business while the business centre facility will allow multiple users to utilise a single physical work station at different times.

Noura Al Kaabi, chief executive officer at twofour54, said: "At twofour54 we embrace entrepreneurial spirit and the volume of entrepreneurs setting up businesses in the UAE continues to grow year on year.

“We want to be more flexible in the services we offer to make sure that the local talent gets as much assistance as possible.

"This latest move will provide young start-ups with an opportunity that would have otherwise not been possible and will enhance twofour54's ecosystem by offering new options to entrepreneurs.

twofour54 also issues visas for expatriate freelancers working in the creative industries, which provide campus businesses with a pool of expertise for individual projects.

Freelancers can apply for six or 12 month sole-proprietor business licences and connect with twofour54's network of more than 300 partners.

As part of its mission to drive the development of the creative industries in the region by supporting talent and content development initiatives, creativity and young entrepreneurs, twofour54 has incubated over 260 local, regional and international companies till now.