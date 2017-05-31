Abu Dhabi owner eyes 'lasting legacy' at Manchester City

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Club chairman says Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan is committed to building a sustainable future
The Abu Dhabi sheikh who owns Manchester City is committed to building a "lasting legacy" at the English Premier League club, its chairman has said.
Khaldoon Al Mubarak said in a video interview that Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan continues to back the club in building a sustainable future.
“This club has to have a sustainable development strategy and that’s what we have built over the years and that’s what we have today.” Al Mubarak said. “We are financially very strong and continue to be profitable and we will continue to grow.”
He added: “We will continue to be in the fabric of this city [Manchester].”
Al Mubarak said that the club has posted profits of £20.5 million (2015-2016) and had record year in 2016 in terms of revenue, £391.8 million.
In the second video released this week, Al Mubarak also praises the work of the City Football Academy and believes that several Academy players could make an appearance in the first team shortly.
“The priority is to have players from that Academy graduate into the first team. That to me is far more important for Manchester City than winning silverware at Academy level and today I look at our Academy, we are doing great things across all age groups.”
He added: “We are really in a very good place in terms of the development of the Academy and of the quality of players we have at the Academy. But what makes it special, this year particularly, is we have three or four players that we can genuinely believe have a very good chance of making it to the first team.”
That is the usual US3 PR response. If it were true, the ME3 would not be flying, so it is clearly not.
But, let the US3 fly and compete with the ME3... more
Bomb disposal robots have been around for awhile and are identified as drones. This would the the case of the first aerial drone.
Drones refers... more
It was interesting to hear about a new CEO being appointed to Kuwait Airways. Wishing Mr. Al-Khuzam lots of luck but can’t help wondering if his ‘Transformation... moreWednesday, 31 May 2017 9:05 AM - Faisal Abdul Rahman
Comparing Driving to Smoking is the most shameless ploy to convince people that we should not persecute smokers.
If your vehicle hits someone... more
I recall a recent study by Alpen Capital suggesting that the average cost of a child's entire life of schooling in Dubai is about AED 1 million. Although... moreMonday, 29 May 2017 9:21 AM - New Expat
Before Saudi Arabia's decision to move to unlimited production, analysts broadly thought break-even for shale was usd80. After the move, shale producers... moreTuesday, 30 May 2017 12:44 PM - Anastasios Dalgiannakis
Other than the high fees..hidden profits being made in the form of huge mark ups on text books, uniforms, shoes even...then there is fees for participation... moreSunday, 14 May 2017 11:17 AM - Joseph
Comparing Driving to Smoking is the most shameless ploy to convince people that we should not persecute smokers.
If your vehicle hits someone... more
Am quiet angry that Mr Al Abbar talks about high school fees and conveniently forgets about high mall rates, high community fees in his master communities... moreFriday, 19 May 2017 12:22 PM - Vito rammuzzi
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules