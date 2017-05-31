Abu Dhabi owner eyes 'lasting legacy' at Manchester City

The Abu Dhabi sheikh who owns Manchester City is committed to building a "lasting legacy" at the English Premier League club, its chairman has said.

Khaldoon Al Mubarak said in a video interview that Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan continues to back the club in building a sustainable future.

“This club has to have a sustainable development strategy and that’s what we have built over the years and that’s what we have today.” Al Mubarak said. “We are financially very strong and continue to be profitable and we will continue to grow.”

He added: “We will continue to be in the fabric of this city [Manchester].”

Al Mubarak said that the club has posted profits of £20.5 million (2015-2016) and had record year in 2016 in terms of revenue, £391.8 million.

In the second video released this week, Al Mubarak also praises the work of the City Football Academy and believes that several Academy players could make an appearance in the first team shortly.

“The priority is to have players from that Academy graduate into the first team. That to me is far more important for Manchester City than winning silverware at Academy level and today I look at our Academy, we are doing great things across all age groups.”

He added: “We are really in a very good place in terms of the development of the Academy and of the quality of players we have at the Academy. But what makes it special, this year particularly, is we have three or four players that we can genuinely believe have a very good chance of making it to the first team.”