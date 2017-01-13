Abu Dhabi plans to set up specialised court to deal with tourists

Deputy PM Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan issues decision as part of efforts to promote UAE capital as sustainable tourism destination

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 13 January 2017 1:04 AM

Abu Dhabi has announced plans to set up a specialist court to deal with offences committed by tourists, as the emirate continues to develop its hospitality industry.

According to news agency WAM, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, has issued a decision setting up the tourism prosecution and court in Abu Dhabi.

Deemed the first of its kind, the move is part of efforts aimed at promoting Abu Dhabi as a sustainable tourist destination, WAM said.

No further details were given about the role the court will play other than to say it will work in "close co-operation with authorities concerned to ensure the best services as per international standards".

In 2015, it was reported that neighbouring Dubai was setting up a new court to deal with tourists who break the law which would hold special hearings days after an offence is committed to ensure holidaymakers do not have to stay on in the country to face proceedings.

Yousef Saeed Al Abry, Under-Secretary of the Department, noted in comments published by WAM that the importance of compliance of judicial services to the accelerating development in Abu Dhabi and provision of judicial infrastructure that meets the growing needs of the community.

Al Abri said it was important to offer quality services to the tourism sector, adding that the tourism court would contribute to Abu Dhabi’s reputation in the sector.

Counsellor Ali Mohammed Al Balushi, Attorney General of Abu Dhabi, added that the setting up of the specialised court in Abu Dhabi reflects the emirate's keenness to deliver justice for all.

Related:

Stories

Abu Dhabi hotel revenues drop 10% in November despite Grand Prix

Tourism set to drive UAE's trade growth to 2030, says HSBC

Abu Dhabi International records 4% rise in passenger traffic

Abu Dhabi reports 14% rise in cruise passengers

Companies

Ministry of Presidential Affairs - UAE

Also in Travel & Hospitality

Room for change: AccorHotels CEO Sébastien Bazin

Tourism strategies will feed the MICE sector

Also in UAE

Revealed: more than 15m people follow Dubai ruler on social media

Dubai's MAF says to open largest MidEast Carrefour distribution hub

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Checking in to Africa's hospitality revolution

Checking in to Africa's hospitality revolution

With the African population soaring by 30 million people a year...

Arabs flee Gulf heat for Alpine idyll, despite talk of veil ban

Arabs flee Gulf heat for Alpine idyll, despite talk of veil ban

Zell am See's high mountains, dense forests and crystal-clear...

Park life: Is the UAE ready for a rollercoaster ride?

Park life: Is the UAE ready for a rollercoaster ride?

How the UAE's many new theme park projects will be able to co...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking