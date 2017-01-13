Abu Dhabi plans to set up specialised court to deal with tourists

Abu Dhabi has announced plans to set up a specialist court to deal with offences committed by tourists, as the emirate continues to develop its hospitality industry.

According to news agency WAM, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and chairman of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, has issued a decision setting up the tourism prosecution and court in Abu Dhabi.

Deemed the first of its kind, the move is part of efforts aimed at promoting Abu Dhabi as a sustainable tourist destination, WAM said.

No further details were given about the role the court will play other than to say it will work in "close co-operation with authorities concerned to ensure the best services as per international standards".

In 2015, it was reported that neighbouring Dubai was setting up a new court to deal with tourists who break the law which would hold special hearings days after an offence is committed to ensure holidaymakers do not have to stay on in the country to face proceedings.

Yousef Saeed Al Abry, Under-Secretary of the Department, noted in comments published by WAM that the importance of compliance of judicial services to the accelerating development in Abu Dhabi and provision of judicial infrastructure that meets the growing needs of the community.

Al Abri said it was important to offer quality services to the tourism sector, adding that the tourism court would contribute to Abu Dhabi’s reputation in the sector.

Counsellor Ali Mohammed Al Balushi, Attorney General of Abu Dhabi, added that the setting up of the specialised court in Abu Dhabi reflects the emirate's keenness to deliver justice for all.