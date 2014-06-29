Abu Dhabi police increase speed radars

|Home
Eight of the cameras on internal roads in Al Ain will detect traffic in both directions.
Abu Dhabi Police have completed the installation of 46 new radars on all external roads leading into the city of Al Ain, with plans to install a further 32 at different locations on internal roads.
The new cameras are part of a plan by authorities to improve traffic safety in the emirate .
The new radars on internal roads will include eight that will be able to detect violations in all lanes, travelling in both directions.
Colonel Khalifa Mohammed Al Khaili, director of the Traffic and Road Safety Engineering Department at Abu Dhabi Police, said the new cameras will help decrease the speeds of vehicles and lead to greater safety on the city’s roads.
