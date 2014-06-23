Abu Dhabi Police launch Ramadan campaign targeting begging, overspending

Abu Dhabi Police have launched a Ramadan awareness campaign, advising residents against bad behaviour such as begging and overspending during the holy month.

The social campaign, under the slogan “Your Safety”, will run throughout the holy month and is organised in cooperation with the Security Media Department in the General Secretariat of the Office of HH Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

Major General Mohammed bin Al Awadhi Al Menhali, director general of police operations of Abu Dhabi Police, said “The campaign is part of our continuous awareness campaign to prepare for Ramadan and the holidays, as we spare no effort in securing the comfort and safety of the people.”

“This campaign focuses on bad behaviours, including beggary, fireworks and overspending before Iftar time. We will also urge the public to adhere to fire safety regulations, especially inside Ramadan tents, and encourage motorist to refrain from parking their vehicles randomly near mosques, especially during the Tarawih prayer. The campaign will include other initiatives that aim to raise public awareness regarding safety,” he added.

The campaign will also see officers handing out Iftar meals to motorists as part of the force’s humanitarian initiative in the spirit of Ramadan.

Lt. Colonel Saeed Al Khajah, Deputy head of the Security Media Department, said “The campaign includes humanitarian and spiritual programs and activities, involving different service departments of the Ministry of Interior. This assistance is provided for those who are fasting in traffic, security, society or preventive fields by every possible mean. The campaign will continue throughout the summer, Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr.”

The UAE on Sunday announced the working hours for employees at various ministries and other federal institutions will be from 9am to 2pm during Ramadan.

The hours of work for the holy month was revealed in a circular issued by Humaid Mohammed Obaid Al Qattami, Minister of Education, in his capacity as chairman of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAGHR).

The Muslim holy month of Ramadan will start on Sunday June 29. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is based on moon sightings.

It is when Muslims fast between sunrise and sunset; fasting is one of the Five Pillars of Islam.

Non-Muslims also must refrain from eating and drinking in public.

The Sharjah Planetarium said it expects Eid – the end of Ramadan – to begin on July 28.