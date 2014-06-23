Abu Dhabi Police launch Ramadan campaign targeting begging, overspending

The social campaign, under the slogan “Your Safety”, will run throughout the holy month

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 23 June 2014 10:48 AM
Major General Mohammed bin Al Awadhi Al Menhali, Director General of Police Operations of Abu Dhabi Police. (Image: www.adpolice.gov.ae)

Major General Mohammed bin Al Awadhi Al Menhali, Director General of Police Operations of Abu Dhabi Police. (Image: www.adpolice.gov.ae)

Abu Dhabi Police have launched a Ramadan awareness campaign, advising residents against bad behaviour such as begging and overspending during the holy month.

The social campaign, under the slogan “Your Safety”, will run throughout the holy month and is organised in cooperation with the Security Media Department in the General Secretariat of the Office of HH Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

Major General Mohammed bin Al Awadhi Al Menhali, director general of police operations of Abu Dhabi Police, said “The campaign is part of our continuous awareness campaign to prepare for Ramadan and the holidays, as we spare no effort in securing the comfort and safety of the people.”

“This campaign focuses on bad behaviours, including beggary, fireworks and overspending before Iftar time. We will also urge the public to adhere to fire safety regulations, especially inside Ramadan tents, and encourage motorist to refrain from parking their vehicles randomly near mosques, especially during the Tarawih prayer. The campaign will include other initiatives that aim to raise public awareness regarding safety,” he added.

The campaign will also see officers handing out Iftar meals to motorists as part of the force’s humanitarian initiative in the spirit of Ramadan.

Lt. Colonel Saeed Al Khajah, Deputy head of the Security Media Department, said “The campaign includes humanitarian and spiritual programs and activities, involving different service departments of the Ministry of Interior. This assistance is provided for those who are fasting in traffic, security, society or preventive fields by every possible mean. The campaign will continue throughout the summer, Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr.”

The UAE on Sunday announced the working hours for employees at various ministries and other federal institutions will be from 9am to 2pm during Ramadan.

The hours of work for the holy month was revealed in a circular issued by Humaid Mohammed Obaid Al Qattami, Minister of Education, in his capacity as chairman of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAGHR).

The Muslim holy month of Ramadan will start on Sunday June 29. Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is based on moon sightings.

It is when Muslims fast between sunrise and sunset; fasting is one of the Five Pillars of Islam.

Non-Muslims also must refrain from eating and drinking in public.

The Sharjah Planetarium said it expects Eid – the end of Ramadan – to begin on July 28.

Related:

Stories

UAE announces Ramadan working hours for public sector

The art of mindfulness: Making Ramadan fasting a little easier

Saudi's flynas to offer nearly 30,000 more seats during Ramadan

Saudi Arabia lifts ban on expats leading Ramadan prayers

Official confirmation: Ramadan to start June 29

Galleries
In Pictures: 10 of the best Iftars in the UAE

In Pictures: 10 of the best Iftars in the UAE

Companies

Abu Dhabi Police

Also in Culture & Society

Dubai named the world's most expensive city to celebrate NYE

Video: Fastest mobile bed sets Guinness World Record for UAE

Also in UAE

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Construction »

Radwa Rostom  Ayman Hariri  Ghosson Al Khaled 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Great escape? The UAE expat's dilemma

Great escape? The UAE expat's dilemma

The slowing economy has left ripples of uncertainty across the...

15
Beating the odds: Palestinian entrepreneurs continue to thrive

Beating the odds: Palestinian entrepreneurs continue to thrive

In the second article of a two-part series, Ambar Amleh, chief...

A bird's eye view of the UAE start-up ecosystem

A bird's eye view of the UAE start-up ecosystem

Tarek Ahmed Fouad, a Dubai-based serial entrepreneur, analyses...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking