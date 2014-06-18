Abu Dhabi Police seize 41 vehicles with tampered number plates

|Home
Plates were altered to avoid speed cameras, say police; 17 confiscated for having no number plate at all
Abu Dhabi Police have seized 41 cars during the past five months for intentionally defacing and obscuring the number plates in an attempt to cheat radars and avoid being identified by speed cameras.
A further 17 vehicles were confiscated for driving without a number plate.
Lt. Colonel Ahmed Al Zayoudi, chief of the Major Traffic Accidents Section at the Abu Dhabi Police Traffic and Patrols Directorate, noted that motorists, mostly coming from other Gulf countries, deliberately obscured and sometimes smudged the number plates to avoid being identified when flashed at a speed camera.
He said Abu Dhabi Police have laser-fitted electronic control devices that can identify the registration plates in cases where drivers try to obscure or change.
“The directorate is rigorously monitoring internal and external roads to detect any road offences by motorists who try to blot out the number plates using a chemical spray, or bend the number plates or hang them freely with a chain, so that it becomes difficult to identify them once they are spotted by the radars for exceeding the legal speed limits or any other traffic violation,” he added.
