Abu Dhabi Police warn beachgoers they must carry ID at all times

Officers advised that everyone, including tourists, must be able to produce identification at all times

By Neil Halligan
  • Sunday, 15 June 2014 12:19 PM
A Tourism Police officer educating the public, with a behavioural guide. Image: Abu Dhabi Police GHQ - Security Media

Abu Dhabi Police have advised all beachgoers, especially tourists, that they must carry identification cards at all times.

Colonel Dr. Rashid Mohammad Borshid, Head of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), said going to the beaches does not excuse anyone from carrying personal identification card.

“Everyone in Abu Dhabi is required to have their identification card with them at all times and produce it to police officers upon request according to law,” said Colonel Borshid.

Lieutenant Colonel Muzeed Al Otaibi, Chief of the Tourism Police Section, said they are striving to improve security for tourists and beachgoers.

He said the Tourism Police Section is circulating behavioural guides in different languages, highlighting the UAE laws and regulations that tourists must observe, such as the need to carry identification cards, respect local customs and traditions.

“The behavioural guides also advised tourists against indulging in uncivilised and inappropriate behaviour, and urged them to respect the feelings of families and beachgoers,” said Lieutenant Colonel Al Otaibi.

Posted by: Thoughtful Sunday, 15 June 2014 3:33 PM[UAE] - Kuwait

How do you carry your ID card if you are at the beach and intend to swim? Would anyone consider leaving valuables inclusive of ID cards unattended on the shore?

