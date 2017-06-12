Abu Dhabi Police warn public not to fall victim to fraudulent online begging

The General Command of Abu Dhabi Police has warned people to be vigilant about popular fraudulent methods used by online beggars who solicit money illegally.

The policing authority said it has received numerous reports of online fraud carried out through humanitarian appeals on websites and social media.

Abu Dhabi Police said that there have been a number of examples of appeals used by online swindlers.

The police said those wishing to donate money to charity organisations should do so through official channels, which operate in accordance with the UAE's procedures and regulations under official supervision.

It urged the public to identify those methods used by beggars electronically, and not to hesitate to report them with evidence of illegal behaviour.