Abu Dhabi Police warn public not to fall victim to fraudulent online begging

General Command of Abu Dhabi Police said it has received numerous reports of online fraud carried out through humanitarian appeals on websites and social media

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 12 June 2017 3:46 PM
(Source: www.securitymedia.ae)

(Source: www.securitymedia.ae)

The General Command of Abu Dhabi Police has warned people to be vigilant about popular fraudulent methods used by online beggars who solicit money illegally.

The policing authority said it has received numerous reports of online fraud carried out through humanitarian appeals on websites and social media.

Abu Dhabi Police said that there have been a number of  examples of appeals used by online swindlers.

The police said those wishing to donate money to charity organisations should do so through official channels, which operate in accordance with the UAE's procedures and regulations under official supervision.

It urged the public to identify those methods used by beggars electronically, and not to hesitate to report them with evidence of illegal behaviour.

Related:

Stories

Fraud, cyber, security attacks now 'the new norm' for GCC firms

UAE officials jailed for embezzlement in RAK case

Gone in 31 seconds: Dubai gold shop thieves arrested

UAE named in $20bn Russian money laundering scheme

UAE says more than 1,000 cyber attacks foiled

UAE sets up dedicated team to prosecute internet crimes

Dubai's DED shuts down nearly 10,000 social media accounts

Companies

Abu Dhabi Police

Also in Culture & Society

Qatar sees no basis yet for diplomatic solution to crisis

UAE president orders early salary payment for Eid

Also in UAE

Saudi carrier offers jobs to Qatar Airways crew

Dubai-based startup beauty and wellness platform raises $6m

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Egypt »

Jawad Nabulsi  Hossam Bahgat  Lina Attalah  Radwa Rostom  Mohamed El Dahshan 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Everything you need to know about Qatar

Everything you need to know about Qatar

Former British protectorate has been ruled by the Al-Thani family...

The Al Thanis are Qatar's power family

The Al Thanis are Qatar's power family

New research sheds light on the overwhelming influence of the...

Raising the bar: DLA Piper plans fresh growth in the Gulf

Raising the bar: DLA Piper plans fresh growth in the Gulf

Legal firm DLA Piper’s Middle East business recorded 10 percent...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking