Abu Dhabi Ports inks deal to manage Fujairah Port

Quay and berths to be redeveloped to boost capacity under management plan

The UAE’s Abu Dhabi Ports and Port of Fujairah have signed a concession agreement granting Abu Dhabi Ports exclusive right to develop and manage the port.

As part of the agreement, the entities have established Fujairah Terminals, a new operational arm wholly owned by Abu Dhabi Ports.

Under the 35-year deal, Fujairah Terminals seek to build the capacity of Fujairah Port to reach 1 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) and 700,000 tonnes of general cargo by 2030, Abu Dhabi Ports said in a statement.

Fujairah Terminals will develop a one kilometre quay at Fujairah and deepen berths to 16.5 metres to increase capacity and accommodate larger vessels.

The Port of Fujairah is the only multi-purpose port on the Eastern coast of the UAE and strategically located on the UAE’s Indian Ocean coast, close to the east-west shipping routes.

It offers a platform to serve the entire Gulf region, the Indian Subcontinent, Pakistan, the Red Sea, East Africa and neighbouring countries, according to the statement.

Sultan Ahmad Al Jaber, UAE Cabinet Member, Minister of State and chairman of Abu Dhabi Ports, said: “This concession agreement reflects Abu Dhabi Port’s and Port of Fujairah’s efforts to develop infrastructure in the UAE in line with the leadership’s vision to help drive economic and trade growth across all sectors.

“Abu Dhabi Ports will utilise all its capabilities and expertise to enable Fujairah Ports to achieve its objectives…including developing this geographically strategic port that will contribute to the development of the UAE’s commercial and tourism sectors.”

Saudi Arabia outsources airport operations

The signing last week of public-private partnerships to manage...

The cost of the US laptop ban

Aviation analysts and airline bosses are warning of significant...

Q&A: The laptop ban and what it means when flying from Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Couldn't a laptop with a bomb inside still pose a danger within...

