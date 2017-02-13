Abu Dhabi residential rents forecast to fall further in Q1

Chestertons says average apartment rents fell by 7% in 2016, while villa rents dropped by 10%

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 13 February 2017 2:00 PM

Rents in Abu Dhabi will be under pressure in the first quarter 2017 due to economic uncertainties and redundancies due to shrinkage of the oil and gas sector, according to Chestertons.

The consultancy said on Sunday average apartment rents have fallen by seven percent in 2016, while villa rents fell 10 percent.

“We expect the pressure on rents to remain throughout the first quarter with the continuous cost cutting measures and job instability in the current market,” said Robin Teh, UAE country manager/director valuations and advisory UAE, Chestertons MENA.

In its Abu Dhabi residential market 2016 report, the consultancy said that tenants were seeking lower rental rates as housing allowances have been reduced.

Average apartment rents declined one percent in the fourth quarter 2016 from the previous quarter. Rentals in Al Reef Downtown fell by on average by 3 percent and 11 percent year-on-year, while rents in Al Bandar, Al Zeina and Al Reem Island fell by 8 percent, respectively.

Villa rentals declined 2 percent on average in the fourth quarter with villas in Al Reef, Al Raha Gardens and Saadiyat Island witnessing rental decreases of between 10 and 12 percent.

On the sales front, average apartment prices declined one percent in the fourth quarter, with Al Ghadeer and Al Reef Downtown falling at a double rate than market average. Al Ghadeer, Al Bandar and Al Muneera registered annual declines of 3 percent.

Villa sales prices fell 2 percent on average in the fourth quarter and 6 percent annually. Al Reef Island registered the highest annual decline of 6 percent, while Al Raha Gardens, Saadiyat Island and Khalifa City fell 4 percent, respectively.

Average yields remained stable for the past two quarters at above 5 percent, the consultancy said.

Related:

Stories

Cityscape Abu Dhabi sees strong demand from developers

Abu Dhabi villa prices seen falling by at least 15% in 2017

Average Abu Dhabi office rents forecast to slump 15% in 2017

Dubai, Abu Dhabi rents said to suffer marginal decline

Demand for Abu Dhabi real estate to remain stable

3% expat housing fee in Abu Dhabi backdated to March 2016

Galleries
5 most-searched Dubai areas to buy studio apartments

5 most-searched Dubai areas to buy studio apartments

Also in Property

Property supply glut could give Dubai tenants upper hand in 2017

Eric and Donald Trump Jr to attend Dubai golf club launch

Also in UAE

Dubai eyes launch of world's first driverless flying cars in July

Tesla launches in the UAE with Model S and Model X

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Kuwait »

Bader Al Kharafi  Ahmed Shihab-Eldin  Ghosson Al Khaled  Mishaery Al Afasy 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Forgotten fees: the challenge of investing in Dubai property

Forgotten fees: the challenge of investing in Dubai property

Investors attracted to low service charges at some Dubai residential...

3
Dubai real estate: which way will it go?

Dubai real estate: which way will it go?

In this special report, Arabian Business analyses the state of...

1
Diving for answers: What's happened to Dubai Pearl?

Diving for answers: What's happened to Dubai Pearl?

The mysterious inability of a $6bn mega-project on prime land...

9
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking