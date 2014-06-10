Abu Dhabi's ADGAS plans major gas production increase

Abu Dhabi Gas Liquefaction Co says expansion plans under study, will start construction by next year

Abu Dhabi Gas Liquefaction Co (ADGAS) said on Tuesday it planned to increase gas production to as much as 2.4 billion standard cubic feet (scf) per day by 2017.

The firm, majority-owned by Abu Dhabi National Oil Co, said its current production was 2 billion scf per day.

"There are expansions under study and we will start construction by next year, to add another 200 to 400 million a day," Fahim Kazim, ADGAS' chief executive, told reporters on the sidelines of a company event in Abu Dhabi.

"The study is finalised but construction will take two to three years, so not before 2017 will the addition come online."

Kazim said that of the current 2 billion scf currently produced, 1 billion was exported and most of it went to Japan, while the other 1 billion went to Abu Dhabi for local consumption.

The Integrated Gas Development (IGD) project came online last year to satisfy demand for electricity in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the seven-member UAE federation.

The planned expansion would ensure that more than 1 billion sfc of gas went to local consumption, Kazim said.

