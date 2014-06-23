Abu Dhabi's Al Hilal Bank plans $500m sukuk issue

Lender, owned by the Abu Dhabi Investment Council, sees demand hitting $1bn for Islamic bond

By Reuters
  • Monday, 23 June 2014 2:15 PM
Al Hilal Bank CEO Mohamed Berro (Photo for illustrative purposes only)

Al Hilal Bank CEO Mohamed Berro (Photo for illustrative purposes only)

Abu Dhabi's Al Hilal Bank plans to raise $500 million from a capital-boosting Islamic bond issue, a document from lead arrangers said on Monday.

The transaction, which has a perpetual tenor but can be bought back by the lender after the fifth year, is earmarked to price in the area of 6 percent. Order books for the trade are currently worth around $1 billion, the document added.

The sukuk will boost the bank's Tier 1 - or core - capital.

No timeframe for when the issue would complete was given in the update, but a market source told IFR - a Thomson Reuters unit - that it was expected to price on Tuesday.

The unlisted Islamic lender, owned by the Abu Dhabi Investment Council, has chosen itself as well as Citigroup , Emirates NBD, HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered to arrange the deal.

Related:

Stories

Abu Dhabi's Al Hilal Bank mulls capital increase to aid growth

Abu Dhabi's Al Hilal Bank says 2013 net profit up 42%

Abu Dhabi's Al Hilal Bank launches $500m debut sukuk

Galleries
REVEALED: Top 50 banks in the GCC

REVEALED: Top 50 banks in the GCC

Companies

Al Hilal Bank

Also in Banking & Finance

Commerzbank joins peers in paring back services to Gulf

Saudi Arabia cuts 2016 budget deficit, to boost 2017 spending

Also in UAE

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Kuwait »

Bader Al Kharafi  Ahmed Shihab-Eldin  Ghosson Al Khaled  Mishaery Al Afasy 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Fees from the Middle East reached $581m during the first nine...

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Reconciling accounting standards and religious principles is...

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

As Kuwait stares down its first deficit in 20 years, the Gulf...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking