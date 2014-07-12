Abu Dhabi's Aldar appoints new CEO

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Real estate giant names Mohammed Khalifa Al Mubarak, more than a year after merger with Sorouh
Abu Dhabi's largest real estate company Aldar Properties has appointed Mohammed Khalifa Al Mubarak as its CEO, the company said on Saturday, more than a year after the merger of Aldar Properties and Sorouh Real Estate.
Al Mubarak had been serving as the deputy chief executive and chief portfolio management officer of the company since shareholders approved the merger in March 2013.
The company, which is majority state-owned by Abu Dhabi government, said in a statement Al Mubarak had been the driving-force behind many strategic initiatives, including the development of Yas Island in Abu Dhabi as a sporting and tourist destination.
"Having transformed Aldar into an exciting platform for growth there is no better person to lead Aldar through the next phase of development than Mohammed Al Mubarak," Aldar chairman, Abubaker Seddiq Al Khoori, said.
The company said in April it will consider floating its property management unit Khidmah through an initial public offer of shares in coming years.
In February, the company said it would look to refinance AED7.9 billion ($2.2 billion) of debt maturing this year, as the developer reported a 79 percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit AED427 million.
|2.65
|0.01
|0.38 (%)
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules