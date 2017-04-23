Abu Dhabi's Man City sets up FA Cup fanzone in UAE capital

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Manchester City FC fans will gather at Zayed Sports City this weekend for the vital FA Cup semi-final game with rivals Arsenal.
Ahead of Sunday's big game, star defender John Stones paid tribute to those in Abu Dhabi and across the country who support the team.
He said: “We had heard a lot about the support the team has in Abu Dhabi and on the recent trip we all saw that and it was fantastic to meet fans and interact as much as possible.
“Events that bring them together are great and the club does a lot in this area – both getting young people playing and having them watch us play.”
The Fanzone event in Abu Dhabi will be held on the football pitch next to the tennis stadium – with the doors opening at 5.30pm and kick-off at 6pm.
Activities and competitions will take place before the game and at half-time with refreshments available throughout the day.
Entry is free with everyone welcome. Fans can register by going to https://www.mancity.com/campaigns/zayed-sports-city---official-screening-event
