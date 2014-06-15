Abu Dhabi's twofour54 seeking more Hollywood blockbusters

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
CEO Noura Al Kaabi says the agency is in talks with US producers
Abu Dhabi’s film production free zone outfit twofour54 is in talks with several big name Hollywood producers, in a bid to have more movies filmed in the UAE capital.
Noura Al Kaabi, speaking to Arabian Business in Los Angeles, said: “It’s more a case of them talking to us, we have had discussions with Universal, Fox, Sony and Disney about future film work.”
She added: “As you know Etihad Airways has launched direct flights between LA and Abu Dhabi and that will certainly give us a boost, and help drive more business – not just movie related – to the UAE.”
Twofour54 has already secured much of the filming of the latest Star Wars movie in Abu Dhabi. Al Kaabi added that she does not feel censorship issues would limit opportunities.
“We have a code of conduct that is a framework from within to operate, and that says no nudity, no sex, no politics and no religious harming. But kissing for example is allowed.”
She added: “If you are filming a movie in Abu Dhabi then you have to work by this code. With Star Wars we had assurances from the producers that the code wouldn’t be breached. I wouldn’t want a movie to be filmed in Abu Dhabi even if some elements of this code were being filmed elsewhere.”
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Dubai most popular spot for Brits spending Christmas abroad
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
UAE airline giants reviewing workforce amid pressure on earnings
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
Kuwait MPs submit draft law to cut expat numbers
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own workThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Kevin
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more