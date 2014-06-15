Abu Dhabi's twofour54 seeking more Hollywood blockbusters

Abu Dhabi’s film production free zone outfit twofour54 is in talks with several big name Hollywood producers, in a bid to have more movies filmed in the UAE capital.

Noura Al Kaabi, speaking to Arabian Business in Los Angeles, said: “It’s more a case of them talking to us, we have had discussions with Universal, Fox, Sony and Disney about future film work.”

She added: “As you know Etihad Airways has launched direct flights between LA and Abu Dhabi and that will certainly give us a boost, and help drive more business – not just movie related – to the UAE.”

Twofour54 has already secured much of the filming of the latest Star Wars movie in Abu Dhabi. Al Kaabi added that she does not feel censorship issues would limit opportunities.

“We have a code of conduct that is a framework from within to operate, and that says no nudity, no sex, no politics and no religious harming. But kissing for example is allowed.”

She added: “If you are filming a movie in Abu Dhabi then you have to work by this code. With Star Wars we had assurances from the producers that the code wouldn’t be breached. I wouldn’t want a movie to be filmed in Abu Dhabi even if some elements of this code were being filmed elsewhere.”