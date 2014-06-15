Abu Dhabi's twofour54 seeking more Hollywood blockbusters

CEO Noura Al Kaabi says the agency is in talks with US producers

By Anil Bhoyrul
  • Sunday, 15 June 2014 10:50 AM
Noura Al Kaabi, CEO of twofour54

Noura Al Kaabi, CEO of twofour54

Abu Dhabi’s film production free zone outfit twofour54 is in talks with several big name Hollywood producers, in a bid to have more movies filmed in the UAE capital.

Noura Al Kaabi, speaking to Arabian Business in Los Angeles, said: “It’s more a case of them talking to us, we have had discussions with Universal, Fox, Sony and Disney about future film work.”

She added: “As you know Etihad Airways has launched direct flights between LA and Abu Dhabi and that will certainly give us a boost, and help drive more business – not just movie related – to the UAE.”

Twofour54 has already secured much of the filming of the latest Star Wars movie in Abu Dhabi. Al Kaabi added that she does not feel censorship issues would limit opportunities.

“We have a code of conduct that is a framework from within to operate, and that says no nudity, no sex, no politics and no religious harming. But kissing for example is allowed.”

She added:  “If you are filming a movie in Abu Dhabi then you have to work by this code. With Star Wars we had assurances from the producers that the code wouldn’t be breached. I wouldn’t want a movie to be filmed in Abu Dhabi even if some elements of this code were being filmed elsewhere.”

Related:

Stories

Abu Dhabi holds Hollywood talks in bid to become top movie hub

Star Wars set to be displayed in UAE museum

New incubator for Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi confirmed as first location for Star Wars: Episode VII

Just two Arab films make the cut at Cannes

Galleries
REVEALED: The most powerful Arabs in media

REVEALED: The most powerful Arabs in media

Companies

twofour54

Also in Media

Revealed: UAE's top Google searches in 2016

Event organiser UBM to buy Allworld in Middle East foray

Also in UAE

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Lebanon »

Iqbal Al Asaad  Amal Clooney  Maher Zain  Rani Raad  Nancy Ajram 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Digital dilemma: the future on advertising

Digital dilemma: the future on advertising

If you’re not advertising online these days, you’re not advertising...

Saudi Arabia's rulers adapt message for social media age

Saudi Arabia's rulers adapt message for social media age

Saudi Arabia's leaders have historically courted public opinion...

Changing channels: what is the future of TV in the Middle East?

Changing channels: what is the future of TV in the Middle East?

It is a relentless argument: has the advent of digital content...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking