Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital buys into Dubai's NPS

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Investment firm says it has paid $76m for 20.56% of National Petroleum Services
Abu Dhabi investment firm Waha Capital said on Sunday it had bought a 20.56 percent stake in Dubai-based oilfield services firm National Petroleum Services for $76 million, as part of an increased emphasis on the region's energy sector.
In April, a consortium of Gulf-based investors including Fajr Capital and Arab Petroleum Investment Corp(APICORP) agreed on a deal to acquire NPS; Fajr said at the time that the deal was worth over $500 million.
Waha said in its bourse statement on Sunday that it was part of the consortium and that the deal, with a total equity value of $370 million, had now closed. It did not explain the difference between its valuation of the acquisition and the figure given earlier by Fajr.
NPS, with about 1,300 employees and 20 subsidiaries, operates in the Middle East, Malaysia, North Africa andBrunei, offering services including oil well servicing and testing.
Waha said it had established a new unit to drive its future investments in the energy sector across the Middle East and North Africa.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules