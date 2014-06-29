Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital buys into Dubai's NPS

Investment firm says it has paid $76m for 20.56% of National Petroleum Services

By Reuters
  • Sunday, 29 June 2014 1:57 PM

Abu Dhabi investment firm Waha Capital said on Sunday it had bought a 20.56 percent stake in Dubai-based oilfield services firm National Petroleum Services for $76 million, as part of an increased emphasis on the region's energy sector.

In April, a consortium of Gulf-based investors including Fajr Capital and Arab Petroleum Investment Corp(APICORP) agreed on a deal to acquire NPS; Fajr said at the time that the deal was worth over $500 million.

Waha said in its bourse statement on Sunday that it was part of the consortium and that the deal, with a total equity value of $370 million, had now closed. It did not explain the difference between its valuation of the acquisition and the figure given earlier by Fajr.

NPS, with about 1,300 employees and 20 subsidiaries, operates in the Middle East, Malaysia, North Africa andBrunei, offering services including oil well servicing and testing.

Waha said it had established a new unit to drive its future investments in the energy sector across the Middle East and North Africa.

Related:

Stories

Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital posts 78% surge in Q1 net profit

Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital sells stake in AerLift leasing

Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital secures $750m credit facility

Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital 2013 profit soars 43%

UAE's Waha in favour of AerCap's $5.4bn acquisition of US firm

Waha eyes $136m spend on health, education deals

Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital in $34m H1 net profit

Galleries
Revealed: UAE’s top 50 companies

Revealed: UAE’s top 50 companies

Companies

Waha Capital

Enlarge graph

Also in Banking & Finance

Commerzbank joins peers in paring back services to Gulf

Saudi Arabia cuts 2016 budget deficit, to boost 2017 spending

Also in UAE

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Lebanon »

Iqbal Al Asaad  Amal Clooney  Maher Zain  Rani Raad  Nancy Ajram 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Fees from the Middle East reached $581m during the first nine...

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Reconciling accounting standards and religious principles is...

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

As Kuwait stares down its first deficit in 20 years, the Gulf...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking