Abu Dhabi's Zayed City mega project eyes 2020 completion

Zayed City, a 45 sq km mixed-use mega project planned on land between Abu Dhabi International Airport and Mohammed bin Zayed City, is scheduled for completion in 2020, it was announced on Tuesday.

Essential infrastructure works at the AED3.3 billion project, being worked on by Urban Planning Council, Musanada, Abu Dhabi Municipality and Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, are close to 20 percent complete.

Named in honour of the UAE’s Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed, the project has been given a new identity revealed at Cityscape Abu Dhabi.

It includes a fresh logo that highlights the seven main boulevards radiating from Zayed City, each representing one of the UAE’s seven emirates.

The project, which forms a key aspect of the Abu Dhabi Plan, is one of the largest and most ambitious developments being planned in the UAE, a statement said.

Once complete, the district will house an estimated 370,000 residents, as the residential area represents 60 percent of the project total area, all of whom will have close access to schools and universities, healthcare centres, hotels, mosques, Government agencies, embassies, and a huge range of leisure amenities.

Abu Dhabi General Services Company (Musanada) is building infrastructure for the Emirates district area of Zayed City which is set to be delivered by the end of 2019.

The 22,000-resident district is expected to include 2,790 residential plots, 35 mosques, 45 gardens and 15 schools within a residential community that extends 1,401 hectares.

The firm is also working on the Commercial District within Zayed City. Infrastructure works will begin in the Southern Business District in early 2017 and will be completed by the end of 2019.

Suwaidan Rashed Al Dhaheri, acting CEO of Musanada, said: “We are delighted to be working on this project which is so aligned to the Abu Dhabi Plan and its objectives.”

The Municipality of Abu Dhabi City announced it has now established an ad hoc committee for the project, with the decision makers representing all service providers, in order to identify all the challenges of the project.