Abu Dhabi says some parking violation fines have been slashed

Tickets for illegal parking in residential areas have been more than halved, say authorities

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 17 February 2017 11:04 AM

The cost of parking tickets being issued in Abu Dhabi have been slashed in a move by the Department of Municipal Affairs and Transport’s (DMAT) Integrated Transport Centre.

Tickets for illegal parking in residential areas have been reduced from AED500 to AED200. In addition, cars will only be towed 4 hours after issuing the ticket, said a statement cited by state news agency WAM.

It added that illegal parking in buses and taxi parking bays have been halved to AED500 while the cost of occupying two parking spaces is reduced from AED300 to AED200.

The new regulations also say that using a ticket or permit not specified for a parking area is AED100, down from AED200. 

Mohammed Hamad Al Muhairi, Mawaqif director, said two new parking violations have been added - one is for using fake permits or tickets - costing AED10,000 while motorists who avoid payment of their previous tickets will be hit with a AED1,000 fine.

Some parking fines remain the same such as the illegal parking in front of a fire inlet or parking in a space designated for special needs without an appropriate permit.

Mawaqif said it requests drivers to comply with the rules of parking issued in Abu Dhabi and to avoid violations.

