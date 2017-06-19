Abu Dhabi says to upgrade Middle East's longest tunnel

Abu Dhabi City Municipality to carry out improvements on the Sheikh Zayed Tunnel and Street

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 19 June 2017 1:45 PM

Abu Dhabi City Municipality has announced details of improvement works to be carried out on the Sheikh Zayed Tunnel and Street in Abu Dhabi, at a cost of AED109 million.

The project will see the upgrade of new entry and exit points for the tunnel and significant improvements to junctions with other streets, as part of efforts to enhance traffic capacity and improve traffic safety in this vital road, state news agency WAM reported.

The project, which is expected to take over two years to complete, is part of Abu Dhabi's lland to upgrade infrastructure, roads, bridges and tunnels, it added.

Under the new plans, the municipality will undertake the project by adding improvements to phase 1 instead of carrying out 3 phases. This includes upgrading the Sheikh Zayed Tunnel and Street as per traffic safety requirements and ensuring flexible traffic flow.

Key improvements include constructing a 400-metre-long slipway between Sheikh Zayed Street and Sheikh Zayed Street Tunnel between Al-Falah Street and Hazza Street junctions by adding two tunnel-bound lanes in the direction exiting Abu Dhabi, and two lanes exiting the tunnel in the direction of the city entrance.

Works also include improving the junction with Al Falah Street by adding two lanes in the direction of Al Reem and Al Maryah islands, and improving the surface street at Qasr Al Bahr junction to enable smooth traffic flow in the direction of the city.

Abu Dhabi Municipality opened Sheikh Zayed Street Tunnel in 2012, and at 3.6km, including a 2.4km enclosed section, it is longest tunnel in the Middle East.

