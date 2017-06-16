Abu Dhabi sees 7% rise in tourists in first four months of 2017

UAE capital says it welcomed 1.6 million guest arrivals with China the biggest overseas source market

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 16 June 2017 12:53 AM

Abu Dhabi welcomed 1.6 million guest arrivals in the first four months of 2017, up 7 percent on the same period in 2016.

New figures from the Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority (TCA Abu Dhabi), showed that April continued to build on the strong performance of the opening quarter of the year, posting a year-on-year increase of 15 percent in hotel guest arrivals.

Each of the six international tier-one markets of China, India, UK, US, Germany and Saudi Arabia showed growth, state news agency WAM reported.

It added that domestic hotel guest numbers in April also grew, numbering 130,000, with each of the emirate’s three regions, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra regions, all experiencing an upturn in arrivals.

Saif Saeed Ghobash, director-general of TCA Abu Dhabi, said: "Efforts to stimulate interest in our destination continue unabated and we are encouraged by our latest hotel guest arrival results which continue to show strong progress. As we expand our year-round programme of events and develop new cultural and family attractions, we expect even greater traction in enticing more people to explore the emirate."

April's figures showed that China has maintained its position as the largest overseas source market with 131,253 hotel guest arrivals, followed by India with 104,436 and the UK with 86,529.

The surge from China reflects the recent relaxation of entry rules, with Chinese visitors now given visas on arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport or other points of entry into the UAE.

Related:

Stories

Dubai, Abu Dhabi hotel fortunes poles apart in April

Abu Dhabi unveils $3.27bn new entertainment, leisure project

Abu Dhabi chases more Chinese tourists on promotional tour

Abu Dhabi's Zayed City mega project eyes 2020 completion

Abu Dhabi hotels slash costs to boost February profits

Galleries
In pictures: First look at Dubai's Viceroy Palm Jumeirah

In pictures: First look at Dubai's Viceroy Palm Jumeirah

8 'halal' holiday destinations to visit in 2017

8 'halal' holiday destinations to visit in 2017

Companies

Abu Dhabi Tourism Authority

Also in Travel & Hospitality

Sailing home: Barr Al Jissah creating luxury living in Oman

Emaar's Address brand inks deal to make Saudi debut

Also in UAE

Dubai firm says to launch 'world first' F&B brands

Revealed: how the UAE ranks globally on innovation

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Saudi Arabia »

Fahd Al Rasheed  Loujain Al Hathloul  Hosam Zowawi  Fahad Albutairi  Ayman Hariri 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Sailing home: Barr Al Jissah creating luxury living in Oman

Sailing home: Barr Al Jissah creating luxury living in Oman

On a stunning tip of Oman’s almost-secluded coastline, local...

Arabian Travel Market: Diversification drives tourism investment

Arabian Travel Market: Diversification drives tourism investment

ATM in Dubai will show the changing face of the industry as entertainment...

1
Checking in to Africa's hospitality revolution

Checking in to Africa's hospitality revolution

With the African population soaring by 30 million people a year...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking