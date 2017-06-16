Abu Dhabi sees 7% rise in tourists in first four months of 2017

Abu Dhabi welcomed 1.6 million guest arrivals in the first four months of 2017, up 7 percent on the same period in 2016.

New figures from the Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority (TCA Abu Dhabi), showed that April continued to build on the strong performance of the opening quarter of the year, posting a year-on-year increase of 15 percent in hotel guest arrivals.

Each of the six international tier-one markets of China, India, UK, US, Germany and Saudi Arabia showed growth, state news agency WAM reported.

It added that domestic hotel guest numbers in April also grew, numbering 130,000, with each of the emirate’s three regions, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra regions, all experiencing an upturn in arrivals.

Saif Saeed Ghobash, director-general of TCA Abu Dhabi, said: "Efforts to stimulate interest in our destination continue unabated and we are encouraged by our latest hotel guest arrival results which continue to show strong progress. As we expand our year-round programme of events and develop new cultural and family attractions, we expect even greater traction in enticing more people to explore the emirate."

April's figures showed that China has maintained its position as the largest overseas source market with 131,253 hotel guest arrivals, followed by India with 104,436 and the UK with 86,529.

The surge from China reflects the recent relaxation of entry rules, with Chinese visitors now given visas on arrival at Abu Dhabi International Airport or other points of entry into the UAE.