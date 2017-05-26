Abu Dhabi signs deal to set up medical tourism network

Abu Dhabi's healthcare regulator has signed an agreement with tourism chiefs to establish a medical tourism network in the emirate.

Health Authority – Abu Dhabi (HAAD) and Abu Dhabi Tourism and Culture Authority (TCA Abu Dhabi) signed an agreement today to establish a medical tourism to set up the network for international patients travelling to the UAE capital for healthcare and treatment services.

HAAD and TCA Abu Dhabi said in a statement cited by state news agency WAM that they aim to develop best-in-class service providers for international patients seeking specialised medical treatment and expertise in Abu Dhabi.

The network will also ensure that patients and their families are provided with holistic services while they are being treated in the emirate, WAMM reported.

Dr Asma Al Mannaei, director of the Healthcare Quality Division at HAAD, said: "Through this agreement with TCA Abu Dhabi, and in collaboration with our prospective partners, we look forward to building a solid foundation from which to cultivate a fully-fledged system for the provision of healthcare services for international patients travelling to the emirate."

Those admitted into the planned network will be selected primarily based on their performance in the Abu Dhabi Quality Index Programme launched by HAAD in 2014.

The JAWDA Index Programme addresses four main areas - safety, effectiveness of care, timeliness of service delivery, and patient-centric delivery of care, based on a set of quality outcome indicators for each category.

Sultan Al Dhaheri, acting executive cirector, Tourism Sector, TCA Abu Dhabi, added: "This agreement will follow four principles that represent our strategic approach to encourage medical tourism to Abu Dhabi. These principles include raising awareness for the medical sector in Abu Dhabi, establishing a framework for our initiatives, promoting networking opportunities and developing new marketing ideas for the industry.

"In gathering leading representatives from all relevant industry sectors in Abu Dhabi, our vision is to create a forum for potential medical tourism packages, itineraries and timeframes."