Abu Dhabi SWF sells shares worth $70m in Indian bank

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority sells shares in Kotak Mahindra Bank, according to exchange data

By Reuters
  • Monday, 7 July 2014 5:19 PM
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority's HQ.

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority's HQ.

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), one of the world's biggest sovereign wealth funds, sold 4.21 billion rupees ($70.2 million) worth of shares in India's Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd in stock market deals on Monday, exchange data showed.

ADIA sold about 4.8 million shares at 874.55 rupees a piece, according to data from the Bombay Stock Exchange. Kotak Mahindra shares ended down 1.3 percent at 870.90 rupees, while the main Mumbai market index rose 0.5 percent.

