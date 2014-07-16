Abu Dhabi teachers set to receive delayed flight payments this week

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Delay caused by checks carried out by ADEC
After a two week delay, hundreds of teachers in Abu Dhabi are expected to receive their flight allowances this week, according to a report in The National.
The delay has resulted in disruptions to travel plans for some teachers, while others have been forced to go into debt, as Abu Dhabi Education Council (ADEC) process the payments.
Dr Khaled Al Abri, manager of recruitment and staffing section at Adec, speaking to The National, said the delay was caused by checks carried out by ADEC.
“The relevant department pays annual travel ticket allowances to employees and their dependents, but this is a time-consuming process as the department has to check resignations and end-of-term benefits before deciding and approving the numbers of employees that are eligible to receive travel ticket allowances,” he said.
Al Abri said the employees would receive allowances either on Monday or Tuesday.
The teachers were due to receive the flight allowances in the June salaries, but received a notice that there would be a delay in this payment.
