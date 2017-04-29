Abu Dhabi villa prices slump in Q1 amid widescale downsizing

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Chestertons' Abu Dhabi Residential Market Q1 2017 report also says rents for apartments and villas fell by 3%
Average apartment sales prices in Abu Dhabi fell by 1 percent in the first quarter of 2017 while villa prices slumped by 9 percent amid wide-scale downsizing in the emirate, according to Chestertons.
The real estate agency's Abu Dhabi Residential Market Q1 2017 report also said rents for apartments and villas fell by 3 percent in the same period.
“Sales prices are expected to further decline due to redundancies attributed to the shrinkage of the oil and gas sector. We believe the trend of downsizing or moving to more affordable areas will continue until 2018,” said Robin Teh, UAE country manager, Chestertons MENA.
Ivana Gazivoda Vucinic, head of advisory & research, Chestertons MENA, added: “Sales figures, particularly in the villa market, have been sliding gradually since Q4 2014 further underscoring the quiet sales market in Abu Dhabi. Housing benefit packages have been impacted by cost cutting moves in many companies which may have had a knock-on effect on the villa market.
“Sales prices are likely to continue to ease throughout the remainder of 2017 and into 2018, however we do expect the market to rebound with reinvigorated activity."
Apartment rents declined by an average of 3 percent in Q1 compared to the previous quarter, according to the report which added that villas also witnessed softening across the board by 3 percent.
According to Vucinic, new supply will hinder the market further, saying: “An additional 4,000 apartments and villas by the end of 2017 will add further pressure to the much-maligned rental market in Abu Dhabi.”
For the record, I have to fly to the States next month to the city of Denver and will be flying Lufthansa, not because I prefer Lufthansa, but because... moreTuesday, 25 April 2017 1:13 PM - sarah
We have Saudis both male and female working the tills in supermarkets here in Riyadh - well we did at lunchtime when I popped out to get some tooth paste... moreTuesday, 25 April 2017 8:47 AM - Juan
They should look at how Brazil accomplished this when the capital was moved from Rio to Brasilia. moreTuesday, 25 April 2017 1:11 PM - R. Contreras
I was offered 25% discount on a famous electronic brand here as my piece of equipment was broken beyond compare. Even with 25% discount it was cheaper... moreMonday, 17 April 2017 1:11 PM - gordon
I would also like to point out that according to Radio 2 it seems as though there are roughly 25-30 songs to have been released throughout the entire 70... moreThursday, 6 April 2017 1:11 PM - KDXB
Oh poor PepsiCo. Tough - excellent idea to tax sugary drinks.
However, drinks containing High Fructose Corn Syrup should be taxed even higher... more
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules