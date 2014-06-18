Academy to focus on the importance of banks for start-ups

The Arabian Business StartUp Academy continues next week with a workshop dedicated to financing options for start-ups and SMEs.

In partnership with Mashreq, the session takes place in the Symphony Ballroom at The Address Hotel, Downtown Dubai, on Monday, 23 June.

Aiming to explore how banks can help start-ups and SMEs during the different stages of their development, the academy will host three expert speakers and also allow for invaluable networking opportunities.

Essa Al Zaabi, senior vice president of Dubai Chamber, will present the current state of the UAE business landscape and the role of SMEs, followed by an explanation of the chamber’s role and how it can complement or maximise support provided by banks.

Khurram Bhatti, partner at Grant Thornton UAE, also will provide an in-depth look at how banks can give start-ups the platform to scale upwards while Rohit Garg, head of business banking at Mashreq Bank, will talk about the importance of banks for start-ups.

The StartUp Academy will take a break in July, and return in August with a workshop entitled ‘Preparing your Business for Investment – Book Keeping and Accounting’.