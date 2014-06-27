Accor inks agreement for new Novotel hotel in Riyadh

French hotel operator says property will have more than 200 rooms; slated for completion in 2017

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 27 June 2014 9:47 AM

Accor Hotelservices Middle East has said it has signed a management agreement with United Youth Company (UYC) to develop a new Novotel property in Riyadh.

Located in the northern part of the Saudi capital, the hotel will have about 215 rooms and is expected to be completed in 2017. It is currently at the planning stage.

Once open, Novotel Riyadh Olaya will have dedicated meeting spaces, a fitness centre, wellness facilities and a swimming pool with deck. It will also feature an all-day dining and a lobby lounge with a cafe corner in addition to 24/7 room service.

“The kingdom of Saudi Arabia is an important market for Accor, with significant demand for hotels to meet the growing needs of business travellers,” said Accor Hotelservices Middle East COO Christophe Landais

“We are pleased to develop this new Novotel with United Youth Company, our second Novotel in Riyadh, and expand our midscale brand in the capital.”

The new hotel will be the second Novotel property in Riyadh, joining the 166-key Novotel Al Anoud.

It will bring the total number of Novotel-branded properties in the region in operation or under development to 21, representing more than 4,500 rooms.

It also brings the total number of Accor hotels in operation or in development in Saudi Arabia to 29, with eight in Riyadh, representing nearly 6,800 rooms.

The company said it will add nearly 3,000 keys to the kingdom over the next three years, including nearly 600 hotels rooms in the upscale and luxury segments.

Accor aims to have 50 properties in Saudi Arabia by 2020 and expand its regional network to 100 hotels in the next three years.

UYC president Mutaz Hassanain said: “I am proud to be associated with the Accor Novotel brand and I look forward to working closely with the Accor management team through the design, construction and operation of the Novotel Riyadh Olaya.

“Our vision at UYC is ‘Sauniah fi Saudia’ (made in Saudi) and I firmly believe that our inward investment in this hotel, serving the financial district, will demonstrate the UYC commitment to the Saudi economy through sourcing requirements locally and providing employment opportunities for Saudi nationals.”

Related:

Stories

Accor inks deal for largest economy hotel in Middle East

Accor inks deal to operate new Saudi hotel

Accor unveils new brand to target MidEast investors

Accor inks deal to open two Saudi aparthotels

Galleries
20 hot new hotels that opened in Q1

20 hot new hotels that opened in Q1

Companies

Accor Middle East

Also in Travel & Hospitality

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Bahrain brings in new CEO to boost tourism appeal

Also in Saudi Arabia

Saudi energy firm wins deal to build solar project in Mexico

Saudi Arabia plans to raise military spending by 6.7% in 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Kuwait »

Bader Al Kharafi  Ahmed Shihab-Eldin  Ghosson Al Khaled  Mishaery Al Afasy 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Checking in to Africa's hospitality revolution

Checking in to Africa's hospitality revolution

With the African population soaring by 30 million people a year...

Arabs flee Gulf heat for Alpine idyll, despite talk of veil ban

Arabs flee Gulf heat for Alpine idyll, despite talk of veil ban

Zell am See's high mountains, dense forests and crystal-clear...

Park life: Is the UAE ready for a rollercoaster ride?

Park life: Is the UAE ready for a rollercoaster ride?

How the UAE's many new theme park projects will be able to co...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking