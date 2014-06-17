Accor inks deal for largest economy hotel in Middle East

European hotel giant says ibis Dubai World Trade Centre District will offer 588 rooms; set to open in Q1 2016

By Andy Sambidge
  • Tuesday, 17 June 2014 1:38 PM

Accor Hotel Services Middle East said on Tuesday it will operate the largest economy hotel in the Middle East at the Dubai World Trade Centre District, a new commercial development in the heart of Dubai's business district.

The new hotel, which is due to open in early 2016, will further strengthens Accor's partnership with Dubai World Trade Centre, which has been home to the ibis Dubai World Trade Centre hotel since 2003.

Construction of the ibis Dubai World Trade Centre District hotel is scheduled to begin soon, with completion due in the final quarter of 2015, in line with the delivery of the first phase of the Dubai World Trade Centre District development.

The hotel is expected to open in the first quarter of 2016 and will the number of Accor rooms in the district to 1,210, the company said in a statement.

The announcement follows a move by Dubai tourism chiefs to attract more mid-range hotels to the emirate.

Last month, it was reported that 151 applications for new three and four-star hotel developments in Dubai have so far been received.

Dubai launched an incentive program in October to encourage investment across a number of hotel classifications and “ensure that Dubai remains a compelling destination for the family segment”.

"I am delighted that this new ibis hotel reinforces our successful partnership with Dubai World Trade Centre , strengthens the ibis brand in the region and confirms Accor as one of the fastest growing hospitality groups in the Middle East," said Christophe Landais, chief operating officer for Accor Hotel Services Middle East.

With 588 rooms, the hotel will target a wide mix of international and regional business, leisure and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) travellers coming to the UAE. It will offer three meeting rooms, a bar and the ibis WOK & Co. restaurant which offers well-balanced meals for travellers on the move.

Accor's current network of 65 hotels with more than 15,600 rooms in the Middle East includes 14 ibis hotels accounting for over 3,000 guest rooms, and 10 more ibis hotels comprising in excess of 2,500 rooms are currently under development across the region.

