Accor inks deal to operate new Saudi hotel

French hotel operator says new property will have about 300 rooms; will be 15th hotel in Saudi Arabia

By Beatrice Thomas
  • Monday, 9 June 2014 1:53 PM

Leading hospitality group Accor HotelServices Middle East has signed a management agreement with Al Ahlam Holding to operate the new ibis Madinah Road in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The French-based company said the hotel will have approximately 300 units and takes to 15 the number of hotels it operates in the kingdom.

“This signature is the outcome of discussions initiated by His Highness Prince Abdullah Bin Saud Bin Mohammad Al Saud back in 2011 to develop two ibis properties in the Kingdom,” said Christophe Landais, chief operating officer for Accor HotelServices Middle East.

“After the successful opening earlier this year of ibis Yanbu, owned by HH Prince Abdullah, we are delighted to sign our second ibis - ibis Madinah Road with Al Ahlam Holding.”

Prince Abdullah Bin Saud Bin Mohammad Al-Saud, owner of Al Ahlam Holding Group, said: “Al Ahlam Holding is delighted to partner with France-based Accor group, a global leader in hospitality. Our first successful experience with the ibis Yanbu was undeniably an encouraging factor to pursue further cooperation with Accor.

"We are confident that ibis Jeddah Madinah Road will be a remarkable property and a valuable addition to Jeddah City, ‘the bride of the Red Sea’. Leveraging its great location and capacity, the future ibis Jeddah Madinah Road will cater to the growing need for quality economy hotels.”

The companies said the ibis Madinah Road had a prime and central location that was easily accessible from King Abdullah Road and Palestine Street, one of the main roads leading to the Jeddah Corniche, and close to Jeddah’s central business district and airport.

The hotel will include an all-day dining restaurant, lobby lounge and café corner, as well as small meeting rooms. The property is scheduled to open in 2018.

Accor operates 15 hotels in the Kingdom, covering a broad range of segments, and 14 ibis hotels across the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt.

Accor Middle East currently operates 65 hotels with more than 15,600 rooms in the region and has another 27 hotels under development, bringing the number of properties to 92, thus closing in on its target to operate 100 hotels in the region within three years.

