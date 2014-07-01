Accor inks management deal for Pullman hotel in Saudi holy city

Accor HotelServices Middle East and Munshaat for Projects & Contracting Co on Tuesday signed a management agreement for a new upscale Pullman hotel in Madinah.

The five-star ZamZam Pullman Madinah will consist of two towers, with a total of 834 rooms and suites in the holy city, a statement said.

Construction of the ZamZam Pullman is at advanced stage and is scheduled to be opened by September, in time for the Hajj season, the Islamic pilgrimage to Makkah.

"We are proud to sign another Pullman hotel with Munshaat, following the successful ZamZam Pullman in Makkah, which was rebranded in 2012," said Christophe Landais, chief operating officer for Accor HotelServices Middle East.

"The kingdom is and has been an important market for Accor for nearly 30 years, offering strong growth opportunities given the huge increase in religious tourism, especially in the cities of Makkah and Madinah, which welcomes millions of pilgrims each year," he added.

The ZamZam Pullman Madinah is located 150 metres away from the Holy Mosque.

The owner of the ZamZam Pullman Madinah is Munshaat for Projects & Contracting Co, fully owned by Munshaat Real Estate Projects Company.

A spokesman for Munshaat said: "The opportunities in the hospitality sector in the kingdom have been the central interest of Munshaat for the past 11 years. Munshaat will continue to develop and invest in world class estates to cater for the growing demand of visitors to the religious sites in the kingdom."

In Tower A, guests will be able to choose between a standard room (321 keys) or three different types of suites (70, 80 and 138 keys respectively). Tower B will house 200 standard rooms and 25 suites. There will also be an open-all-day restaurant, roof top restaurant and café lounge, a terrace and a 150 square metre meeting room.

Landais added: "The ZamZam Pullman marks our fifth Pullman hotel, and third in Saudi Arabia, bringing our total number of Pullman rooms to 2,832, and further demonstrating our commitment to meeting demand for upscale hotels in the kingdom. We have another two Pullmans under development in the Middle East, which will bring an additional 822 rooms."

Accor Middle East currently operates 64 hotels with more than 15,580 rooms in the region and has 31 hotels under development, bringing the number of properties to 95.