Accor plans to roll out ibis brand across Saudi Arabia

Hotel giant says seven ibis properties to open in kingdom by 2018 following Makkah launch

By Staff writer
  • Tuesday, 4 July 2017 2:04 PM

AccorHotels has announced its latest economy offering in the Middle East - ibis Styles Makkah, the first economy brand to open in the Saudi holy city.

ibis Styles Makkah is the first hotel to open as a result of AccorHotels’ agreement with Alesayi Group, which will also include the introduction of seven ibis properties across the kingdom by 2018.

The 286-room economy-branded property was opened ahead of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr to cater to the kingdom’s growing religious tourism segment, the hotel giant said in a statement.

Olivier Granet, managing director and chief operating officer of AccorHotels Middle East and Africa (MEA), said: “We are delighted with the successful opening of ibis Styles Makkah, marking a turning point with a completely new approach towards international quality standards, and addressing the growing need for economy and midscale hotels in the Holy City.”

Ahmed Elfakharany, managing director of Alesayi Hospitality Company, added: “The success of the ibis Styles Makkah only strengthens our drive to introduce greater variety through branded economy, midscale and luxury properties within the Kingdom. Through our strategic alliance with AccorHotels, we hope to achieve this goal.”

ibis Styles Makkah is centrally located in the Al Aziziyah area, in close proximity to the Holy Masjid Al Haram and with easy access to El Mashaer in minan.

The hotel features an in-house mosque for both women and men. 

AccorHotels has 60 hotels in Saudi Arabia in operation and pipeline. In the Middle East, AccorHotels currently operates 96 hotels encompassing upwards to 30,000 rooms across the luxury to economy segments.

Its regional network is expected to double in number, bringing over 25,000 additional rooms to the Middle East.

