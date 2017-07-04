Accor plans to roll out ibis brand across Saudi Arabia

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Hotel giant says seven ibis properties to open in kingdom by 2018 following Makkah launch
AccorHotels has announced its latest economy offering in the Middle East - ibis Styles Makkah, the first economy brand to open in the Saudi holy city.
ibis Styles Makkah is the first hotel to open as a result of AccorHotels’ agreement with Alesayi Group, which will also include the introduction of seven ibis properties across the kingdom by 2018.
The 286-room economy-branded property was opened ahead of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr to cater to the kingdom’s growing religious tourism segment, the hotel giant said in a statement.
Olivier Granet, managing director and chief operating officer of AccorHotels Middle East and Africa (MEA), said: “We are delighted with the successful opening of ibis Styles Makkah, marking a turning point with a completely new approach towards international quality standards, and addressing the growing need for economy and midscale hotels in the Holy City.”
Ahmed Elfakharany, managing director of Alesayi Hospitality Company, added: “The success of the ibis Styles Makkah only strengthens our drive to introduce greater variety through branded economy, midscale and luxury properties within the Kingdom. Through our strategic alliance with AccorHotels, we hope to achieve this goal.”
ibis Styles Makkah is centrally located in the Al Aziziyah area, in close proximity to the Holy Masjid Al Haram and with easy access to El Mashaer in minan.
The hotel features an in-house mosque for both women and men.
AccorHotels has 60 hotels in Saudi Arabia in operation and pipeline. In the Middle East, AccorHotels currently operates 96 hotels encompassing upwards to 30,000 rooms across the luxury to economy segments.
Its regional network is expected to double in number, bringing over 25,000 additional rooms to the Middle East.
No way they can compete with Amazon...they just don't have the resources, expertise, technology, funding, know how, logistics , economies of scale to compare... moreThursday, 25 May 2017 9:12 AM - Jodi Capella
Hilarious! Whilst I don't condone the attitude at Emirates, the article says a lot about what is wrong with so called "business" these days. Lucky you... moreTuesday, 4 July 2017 11:41 AM - stephen
it did not make any sense, but then few things in this administration do. moreTuesday, 4 July 2017 9:00 AM - Telcoguy
It is but logical to know that a certain nationality are the cause when the effect is that they are the dominant population...
Amazing how writers... more
No way they can compete with Amazon...they just don't have the resources, expertise, technology, funding, know how, logistics , economies of scale to compare... moreThursday, 25 May 2017 9:12 AM - Jodi Capella
If and when Dubai picks up, it will have no correlation or association with the Expo. The rise in property prices are solely dependent on economic fundamentals... moreSunday, 2 July 2017 9:01 AM - Silvio Jorge Posada
It is but logical to know that a certain nationality are the cause when the effect is that they are the dominant population...
Amazing how writers... more
No way they can compete with Amazon...they just don't have the resources, expertise, technology, funding, know how, logistics , economies of scale to compare... moreThursday, 25 May 2017 9:12 AM - Jodi Capella
If and when Dubai picks up, it will have no correlation or association with the Expo. The rise in property prices are solely dependent on economic fundamentals... moreSunday, 2 July 2017 9:01 AM - Silvio Jorge Posada
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules