Accor's largest MidEast property opens in Abu Dhabi

Adagio Abu Dhabi Al Bustan joins a Novotel in UAE capital complex.

By Parinaaz Navdar
  • Monday, 7 July 2014 11:09 AM
Accor Group’s largest property in the Middle East – Adagio Abu Dhabi Al Bustan – has opened in the UAE capital, the French hotelier announced.

The aparthotel complex comprises 279 apartments, including 70 studios, 112 one-bedroom, 56 two-bedroom, and 41 three-bedroom apartments. It officially opened yesterday (July 6).

All apartments feature a fully-equipped kitchen with a microwave, oven, electric hobs, dishwasher, and refrigerator, as well as a living space, bathroom, workspace, broadband internet access, satellite TVs, storage space, and a washing machine.

The property also offers easy access to sister property Novotel Al Bustan Abu Dhabi through an enclosed footbridge, giving guests access to the hotel and its facilities, which include six F&B outlets, seven meeting rooms, a ballroom, and recreation facilities. The 361-key hotel opened in March this year, and the combined room key makes the complex the largest Accor property in the Middle East.

General manager Dominique Mercier said: “It is with great pleasure that we announce the opening of the Adagio aparthotel, especially on the back of the successful recent launch of the Novotel Abu Dhabi Al Bustan.

“The long-term stay option is ideal for business travellers and local professionals. The advantage of having the combined Novotel and Adagio Abu Dhabi Al Bustan is that guests can enjoy an array of food and beverage outlets, as well as spa facilities, on their doorstep.”

