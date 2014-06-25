Adidas boss says 'satisfied' with FIFA probe into Qatar 2022

Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Herbert Rainer, chief executive of key FIFA sponsor, still reiterates preference for US to hold 2022 tournament
FIFA sponsor Adidas has said it is satisfied with the way that football's governing body is dealing with allegations of bribery to secure the 2022 World Cup for Qatar.
In a wide-ranging interview with Reuters, Adidas chief executive Herbert Hainer still reiterated he would have preferred the tournament to be staged in the United States.
"We are absolutely happy with our relationship with FIFA," he said. "We are preparing ourselves for Qatar 2022."
He said everybody was taking seriously concerns about poor working conditions for those building stadiums in the country.
Adidas and other soccer sponsors have called on FIFA to deal thoroughly with the allegations.
Hainer said the fact former US prosecutor Michael Garcia, who is leading FIFA's internal investigation into the award of the 2022 tournament, had banned German World Cup-winning player and coach Franz Beckenbauer from the sport for 90 days for failing to cooperate with the inquiry showed he was serious.
"He wants to get to the core whether there is something or not," he said.
Beckenbauer was on the FIFA executive committee which awarded the 2022 World Cup hosting rights to Qatar in 2010.
Qatar's bid has attracted controversy from the outset because of the extreme summer heat during the months when the Cup is played and the tiny country's lack of domestic soccer tradition.
If it goes ahead, the tournament is expected to be switched to a date later in the year, creating scheduling headaches for broadcasters and European club soccer clubs.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules