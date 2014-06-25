Adidas boss says 'satisfied' with FIFA probe into Qatar 2022

Herbert Rainer, chief executive of key FIFA sponsor, still reiterates preference for US to hold 2022 tournament

  • Wednesday, 25 June 2014 1:59 PM
FIFA sponsor Adidas has said it is satisfied with the way that football's governing body is dealing with allegations of bribery to secure the 2022 World Cup for Qatar.

In a wide-ranging interview with Reuters, Adidas chief executive Herbert Hainer still reiterated he would have preferred the tournament to be staged in the United States.

"We are absolutely happy with our relationship with FIFA," he said. "We are preparing ourselves for Qatar 2022."

He said everybody was taking seriously concerns about poor working conditions for those building stadiums in the country.

Adidas and other soccer sponsors have called on FIFA to deal thoroughly with the allegations.

Hainer said the fact former US prosecutor Michael Garcia, who is leading FIFA's internal investigation into the award of the 2022 tournament, had banned German World Cup-winning player and coach Franz Beckenbauer from the sport for 90 days for failing to cooperate with the inquiry showed he was serious.

"He wants to get to the core whether there is something or not," he said.

Beckenbauer was on the FIFA executive committee which awarded the 2022 World Cup hosting rights to Qatar in 2010.

Qatar's bid has attracted controversy from the outset because of the extreme summer heat during the months when the Cup is played and the tiny country's lack of domestic soccer tradition.

If it goes ahead, the tournament is expected to be switched to a date later in the year, creating scheduling headaches for broadcasters and European club soccer clubs.

