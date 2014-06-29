Adidas and Nike battle for social media World Cup

By Reuters
  • June 29 2014 10:29
Sportswear brands are battling for Twitter supremacy of the Brazil showcase

Adidas might be attracting bad online buzz for its sponsorship of biting Uruguayan footballer Luis Suarez - but in the tussle to win the most World Cup social media play, the German firm says it is winning plenty of positive attention too.

With every tackle, save and goal, a simultaneous off-the-pitch marketing battle is being fought between official FIFA World Cup sponsor Adidas and arch-rival Nike Inc to dominate social media to promote their brands.

The stakes are high: Despite being a World Cup sponsor since 1970, Adidas is seeing its leadership in soccer challenged by Nike, especially after the world's biggest sportswear company dominated marketing at the 2010 competition through its savvy use of social media.

But with Brazil's World Cup on track to be the most tweeted event ever - the social media network expects far more than the 150 million tweets sent during the London Olympics in 2012 - Adidas has the perfect arena to fight back.

A Reuters survey of the Twitter handles @adidasfootball and @nikefootball, using analytics website Tweetchup.com, shows Nike is slightly ahead so far in some key metrics including most retweets and the most favourited tweets during the event.

"Nike is perceived by a lot of folks as if they were a sponsor even though they are not spending as much as Adidas has with FIFA," said Opher Kahane, chief executive of marketing intelligence firm Origami Logic, which advises big brands on social media strategy including World Cup sponsor Visa.

Determined to be the most talked-about brand, Adidas has set up a "newsroom" in the clubhouse of soccer club Flamengo in Rio de Janeiro, where around 50 Adidas staff generate real-time online content, including for the Twitter account of the World Cup's official match ball - made by Adidas - the Brazuca.

Tom Ramsden, Adidas marketing director for football, said up to 80 percent of people watching the World Cup will engage in social media at some point while watching a game.

Article continued on next page...

Related Stories

Sport

Adidas boss says 'satisfied' with FIFA probe into Qatar 2022

Lifestyle

Interview: Adidas CEO Herbert Hainer on World Cup 2014

Sport

Adidas, Visa add voices to concerns over Qatar 2022 allegations
Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Latest Articles

Myriam Fares and Amir Diab to play in Dubai on New Year

Opening act will be played by Jordanian rapper and hip hop...

7 must-dos before leaving your car for the winter break

Avoid coming home to duller paint and a dead battery with...

Winter holidays in the Middle East and Western Asia

Discover nearby winter destinations like Lebanon, Azerbaijan...

Top UK comedian set to make Dubai debut in 2017

Russell Howard will perform for three nights at the Dubai...

Emirati aims to break Guinness World Record for fastest crossing of UAE

Jalal Bin Thaneya says campaigning for children and adults...

Revealed: luxury travel trends for 2017

Flying to multiple destinations in one trip and planning...

How not to gain weight during the holidays

Tips by clinical dietician Bara’a Al-Ries

More from Arabian Business

GCC»

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Opinion»

10 things we learnt during our rebrand

Industries»

Airbus seals deal with Iran for sale of 100 aircraft

World»

Kuwait eyes $1.7bn tanks deal with the United States

Markets»

Gulf states set to drive rebound in sukuk issuance in 2017

Interviews»

Meet the man behind Dubai Aqua Fun