ADNOC inks franchise deal for Saudi service stations

ADNOC Distribution Global Company (ADGC) has signed a franchise agreement with Al Olalibi Group to operate service stations in Saudi Arabia.

The first phase of the 15-year franchise deal entails the operation of 20 service stations across key locations in Riyadh, Makkah and Al Madina under the ADNOC brand.

The agreement also mandates ADNOC Distribution Global Company to provide technical and engineering consultancy towards the construction, operation and management for the new service stations.

ADGC said it will additionally offer Al Olaibi its expertise in retail, training, marketing and customer services.

The agreement is part of ADNOC Distribution Global Company's strategic plan to expand its service station network and enhance its technical expertise beyond the UAE.

The agreement was signed by Abdulla Salem Al Dhaheri, chairman of ADNOC Distribution Global Company, and Eid Abdul Hadi Al Olalibi, general manager, Al Olalibi Service Station Operation and Management Company.

Al Dhaheri said: "Saudi Arabia is one of the most significant and strategic markets in the region. We are pleased to enter the Saudi market through our association with the Al Olalibi Group.

"This agreement also marks a positive step in our efforts to strengthen cooperation among our companies working in the area of petroleum product distribution and service station management in Saudi Arabia."

Al Olalibi added: "This alliance will enhance the reputation of our high quality services across key locations in Saudi Arabia. We are keen to develop and expand this partnership in the country through endorsing international best practices in trade, service security, health and safety."