Air Arabia adds new Muscat flights from new RAK hub

The Oman Ministry of Tourism and UAE-based low cost carrier Air Arabia announced on Monday the launch of three new flights to Muscat from Ras Al Khaimah.

The collaboration comes amid intensified efforts by the Oman Ministry of Tourism to boost the sultanate's status as one of the top tourist destinations in the GCC region.

Air Arabia said last month that it has based two new Airbus A320 aircraft in Ras Al Khaimah International Airport, following a strategic partnership signed between the airline and Ras Al Khaimah Department of Civil Aviation.

The ministry said its efforts have been paying off as an increasing number of tourists from neighboring states continue to flock to Oman to visit its famous tourist sites including its UNESCO-recognised heritage sites, beaches, old-world souqs, forts, ancient settlements, and its world-famous Royal Opera House Muscat.

Salim Al Maamari, director general, Tourism Promotion Directorate, Ministry of Tourism, Oman, said: "These new flights from RAK will help boost our campaign to attract tourists specifically from the UAE."

Shalini Rajan, regional manager UAE, Iran and Iraq, Air Arabia, added: "The collaboration between the ministry and Air Arabia is aimed at providing a better service to passengers who are planning to spend their holidays in Oman.

"We are looking forward to serving the passengers from RAK in their future travels. These new flights to Muscat are a welcome addition to our existing operations in different parts of the world."

Air Arabia currently flies to nearly 90 destinations across the Middle East, North Africa, Asia and Europe.