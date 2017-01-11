Airbus deliveries rise 8% in 2016, orders outpace Boeing

European plane maker pulls off last minute surge in orders to beat arch-rival in race for new orders

By Reuters
  • Wednesday, 11 January 2017 2:52 PM

Airbus posted an eight percent rise in deliveries last year, beating its own forecasts by a comfortable margin to set a company record, and pulled off a last-minute surge in orders to beat arch-rival Boeing in the race for new orders.

Confirming an estimate published by Reuters, the European planemaker said on Wednesday it delivered 688 aircraft in 2016, compared with an official company forecast of more than 650 and a goal set by its finance director of more than 670.

Deliveries rebounded at the year-end after problems in the supply chain.

Airbus planemaking president Fabrice Bregier told a news conference he expected more than 700 deliveries in 2017, but without the last-minute frenzy seen last year due to problems in receiving engines and cabin equipment.

Airbus remained behind the world's biggest aircraft manufacturer, Boeing, in deliveries, but scored another win in the race for new business after posting 731 net orders for 2016.

Boeing delivered 748 aircraft and took 668 net orders last year.

The surge in Airbus orders included 98 out of 100 aircraft sold to Iran under a historic sanctions deal. The other two aircraft were bought back from another customer that no longer needs them and are unused, sales chief John Leahy said.

IranAir was expected to take delivery of the first aircraft in France later on Wednesday.

Airbus posted over 100 orders from unidentified customers, which industry sources have linked to Saudi carrier Flynas and the leasing arm of China's Bank of Communications.

But a December sales flurry by both Airbus and Boeing failed to prevent the combined book-to-bill ratio of the two giants dipping below 1 for the first time since 2009, placing a dent in record industry order backlogs amid concerns over the economy.

Industry orders peaked in 2015. Leahy warned of a further slowdown in orders in 2017 and said Airbus would be unable to sell as many aircraft as it delivers this year.

But he dismissed concerns among some investors over mounting deferrals and cancellations of orders because planemakers typically "overbook" to dampen the risk of airline failures.

Speaking to a group of reporters after the news conference, he insisted deliveries would continue to rise "for several years" despite cyclical swings in orders as planemakers work through record waiting lists for planes.

Related:

Stories

Airbus said to finalise deal to sell over 60 jets to Saudi's flynas

Qatar Airways set to swap Airbus A320neo order for A321neos

Airbus postpones deliveries of 12 A380 planes to Emirates

Airbus seals deal with Iran for sale of 100 aircraft

Galleries
In pictures: Passenger jet Airbus A350-1000 takes to the skies for the first time

In pictures: Passenger jet Airbus A350-1000 takes to the skies for the first time

Companies

Airbus

Boeing Company

Also in Transport

Uber to provide 14,000 Dubai limousine, taxis under new RTA deal

DP World's $1bn investment to target inland India with logistics centres

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Saudi Arabia »

Fahd Al Rasheed  Loujain Al Hathloul  Hosam Zowawi  Fahad Albutairi  Ayman Hariri 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Election of Donald Trump, one-time owner of now-defunct East...

3
Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

In a few short years how we get from A to B will be dramatically...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking