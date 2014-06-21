Airbus holds UAE hot weather testing for new A350

European plane maker says it expects to deliver first aircraft to Qatar Airways in Q4

By Andy Sambidge
  Saturday, 21 June 2014 10:24 AM
European plane manufacturer Airbus said its new A350 XWB aircraft has completed hot weather testing in Al Ain in the UAE.

The objective of the tests is to check the behaviour of the engines and aircraft systems at temperatures reaching above 40°C, Airbus said in a statement.

The aircraft performed several tests in flight as well as on the ground, including heat soak tests.

These involve the airplane being left on the ground and in the sun for several hours and checks later performed on various cooling systems.

Airbus said the A350 XWB is getting closer to certification in the third quarter of 2014.

To date it has performed more than 2,000 flight test hours in over 460 test flights. The programme is on track to deliver the first customer aircraft in the fourth quarter this year to Qatar Airways.

Qatar Airways said in February that it expects to receive its first aircraft ahead of scheduled delivery in December.

