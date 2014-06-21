Airbus holds UAE hot weather testing for new A350

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
European plane maker says it expects to deliver first aircraft to Qatar Airways in Q4
European plane manufacturer Airbus said its new A350 XWB aircraft has completed hot weather testing in Al Ain in the UAE.
The objective of the tests is to check the behaviour of the engines and aircraft systems at temperatures reaching above 40°C, Airbus said in a statement.
The aircraft performed several tests in flight as well as on the ground, including heat soak tests.
These involve the airplane being left on the ground and in the sun for several hours and checks later performed on various cooling systems.
Airbus said the A350 XWB is getting closer to certification in the third quarter of 2014.
To date it has performed more than 2,000 flight test hours in over 460 test flights. The programme is on track to deliver the first customer aircraft in the fourth quarter this year to Qatar Airways.
Qatar Airways said in February that it expects to receive its first aircraft ahead of scheduled delivery in December.
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
its a listed company! moreWednesday, 21 December 2016 12:50 PM - Ehab
A racist unfair system servants etc except we can't have Kuwaitis doing there own work
This country is broken and this makes it worse
No wonder... more
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules