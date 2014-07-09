Airbus staff arrested over Saudi corruption allegations

UK's Serious Fraud Office have questioned four former and current employees, sources told the Financial Times.

By Reuters
  • Wednesday, 9 July 2014 9:54 AM
(Photo for illustrative purposes only)

(Photo for illustrative purposes only)

British regulators have arrested and questioned four former and current employees of an Airbus unit that operates in Saudi Arabia, as part of a probe into allegations of corruption in the country, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The daily quoted people familiar with the investigation as saying that UK's Serious Fraud Office (SFO) had questioned two employees at GPT Special Project Management, the Airbus unit that provides communications and intranet services for the Saudi National Guard. The other two were former employees, the sources said.

Britain's SFO had almost two years ago launched a criminal probe into allegations that Airbus's then-parent, European defence group EADS, bribed Saudi Arabian officials to win a communications contract worth $3.3 billion.

A spokesman for the SFO said there had been some arrests over the weekend but declined to comment on the number of people held. He neither confirmed nor denied whether the arrests were related to an investigation into the Airbus unit.

The SFO spokesman also declined to comment on where these arrests had taken place and whether those arrested had been released on bail.

Airbus told the FT that it understood that four employees had been recently "interviewed under caution" as part of a wider SFO investigation into its unit, but could not at the moment add anything to its previous statement on the matter.

The planemaker could not immediately be reached by Reuters for a comment.

Related:

Stories

New delay likely for first Qatar Airways A380 delivery

Kuwaiti parliament clears Airbus planes deal

Qatar Airways CEO threatens to halt Airbus orders if slots denied

Airbus, Jeddah's IDB to invest $100m in plane-leasing fund

Airbus holds UAE hot weather testing for new A350

Videos

Boeing and Airbus seek deals at Singapore Airshow

Boeing and Airbus seek deals at Singapore Airshow

Companies

Airbus

Also in Transport

Airbus seals deal with Iran for sale of 100 aircraft

UAE's Etihad inks codeshare deal with Montenegro Airlines

Also in Saudi Arabia

Saudi energy firm wins deal to build solar project in Mexico

Saudi Arabia plans to raise military spending by 6.7% in 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Election of Donald Trump, one-time owner of now-defunct East...

3
Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

In a few short years how we get from A to B will be dramatically...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking