Airlines face hefty fines during Haj

Saudi Arabia reiterates its tough stance on airlines flouting regulations during pilgrimage season

By Courtney Trenwith
  • Monday, 7 July 2014 1:57 PM

Airlines face fines of up to SAR100,000 ($26,600) for flouting regulations introduced for the Haj season, when millions of pilgrims flock to the Grand Mosque, Islam’s holiest site, Saudi Arabia has warned.

Additional regulations are in place at Jeddah and Madinah airports during the busy period to help control the flow of pilgrims.

Airlines that fail to arrive or depart within a given timeframe would be fined SAR10,000 per landing and SAR15,000 per departure, Arab News reported, quoting General Authority of Civil Aviation president Prince Fahd bin Abdullah.

Flights with fewer than 100 pilgrims on board would incur a fine of SAR100,000 plus SAR1000 per passenger.

GACA officials who assist a pilgrim-chartered flight depart without authorisation would be fined between SAR10,000 and SAR50,000, while pilgrim-chartered airliners that fail to present a flight log would be forced to pay SAR20,000 to SAR50,000 per unscheduled flight.

About 6 million pilgrims are expected to converge on Makkah – the site of the Grand Mosque – this year, according to the government’s recent estimate.

About one-third are expected to be foreigners, most of whom would arrive by plane.

Related:

Stories

Algerian plane in emergency diversion over suspicious luggage

Saudi's flynas set to launch London Gatwick flights

Dubai airport traffic dips on runway closures

Saudi's flynas to offer nearly 30,000 more seats during Ramadan

Also in Transport

Airbus seals deal with Iran for sale of 100 aircraft

UAE's Etihad inks codeshare deal with Montenegro Airlines

Also in Saudi Arabia

Saudi energy firm wins deal to build solar project in Mexico

Saudi Arabia plans to raise military spending by 6.7% in 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

Posted by: Paul Tuesday, 8 July 2014 12:58 PM[UAE] - UAE

Jeddah airport, among other KSA airports, is the most chaotic airport on this planet.
In periods out of the peak season, there are thousands of people piled in aggressive desperation state to attempt approaching any remote possibility of getting any close to an immigration desk.
There is no line up or any sense of organization. Nobody working in that airport cares or shows any concern or empathy on the passengers caught in that chaos by surprise (1st time business travelers). The waiting time in that mess can be more than 6 hours.

Posted by: Peter Tuesday, 8 July 2014 4:18 PM[UAE] - UAE

A representation of the organizational skills of the country and this region.

Reply to this comment.

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

After all the hype, what's the future for Hyperloop One

Los Angeles-based Hyperloop One may have struck a deal this month...

1
Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Focus: Gulf airlines face looming growth threat from 'protectionist' Trump government

Election of Donald Trump, one-time owner of now-defunct East...

3
Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

Smart move: Automated transport in the Gulf

In a few short years how we get from A to B will be dramatically...

1
Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking