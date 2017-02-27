Ajman Bank inks deal to finance new $91m hospital

Saudi German Hospital – Ajman will include 150 beds, set for completion in 2018

By Staff writer
  • Monday, 27 February 2017 2:27 PM

Ajman Bank has signed a financing agreement with Saudi German Hospitals Group for the construction of a new hospital in the emirate.

The Saudi German Hospital – Ajman will include 150 beds and the total project cost is AED327.3 million ($89 million), a statement said.

The two companies said in the joint statement that the completion of all phases of the project is expected in 2018.

The signing of the agreement was witnessed by Mohamed Amiri, CEO of Ajman Bank, and Sobhi Batterjee, CEO and chairman of the Saudi German Hospitals Group.

Amiri said: "This agreement is a true reflection of Ajman bank’s focus and keenness of the bank to support the medical sector, by financing specific development projects that promote integrated healthcare system in the emirate of Ajman.

“We are confident that the Saudi German Hospital – Ajman will offer access to quality healthcare for the people of Ajman by providing finest medical and therapeutic services.”

Batterjee said that an "enormous healthcare opportunity" existed in Ajman, adding: “Apart from the local demand there is enormous opportunities for medical tourism in the emirate of Ajman, in particular the UAE and the region.”

Related:

Stories

Healthcare operator flags Abu Dhabi revenue challenges

UAE eyes $1.5bn slice of global IVF market by 2020

UAE's Ajman Bank said to be finalising $205m Islamic loan

GCC's healthcare prognosis is looking good

UAE pharma giant eyes positive 2017 despite 'uncertain' times

Galleries
REVEALED: 50 Richest Indians in the GCC 2016 - Healthcare, Telecom and Education

REVEALED: 50 Richest Indians in the GCC 2016 - Healthcare, Telecom and Education

Companies

Ajman Bank

Saudi German Hospitals Group

Also in Banking & Finance

Taking cover: Inside the GCC home insurance market

Oman eyes large bond sale, could exceed $2bn

Also in UAE

Federer returns with easy win in Dubai Open

Best of the Day: Images from around the world

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts

100 Most Powerful Arabs Under 40 - Top 5 from Saudi Arabia »

Fahd Al Rasheed  Loujain Al Hathloul  Hosam Zowawi  Fahad Albutairi  Ayman Hariri 
View complete list
Features & Analysis
Taking cover: Inside the GCC home insurance market

Taking cover: Inside the GCC home insurance market

Home insurance in the GCC remains remarkably low, despite arresting...

Is Africa's investment dream still on track?

Is Africa's investment dream still on track?

It was the new bright spot for global investors, but widespread...

Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Fees from the Middle East reached $581m during the first nine...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking