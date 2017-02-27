Ajman Bank inks deal to finance new $91m hospital

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Saudi German Hospital – Ajman will include 150 beds, set for completion in 2018
Ajman Bank has signed a financing agreement with Saudi German Hospitals Group for the construction of a new hospital in the emirate.
The Saudi German Hospital – Ajman will include 150 beds and the total project cost is AED327.3 million ($89 million), a statement said.
The two companies said in the joint statement that the completion of all phases of the project is expected in 2018.
The signing of the agreement was witnessed by Mohamed Amiri, CEO of Ajman Bank, and Sobhi Batterjee, CEO and chairman of the Saudi German Hospitals Group.
Amiri said: "This agreement is a true reflection of Ajman bank’s focus and keenness of the bank to support the medical sector, by financing specific development projects that promote integrated healthcare system in the emirate of Ajman.
“We are confident that the Saudi German Hospital – Ajman will offer access to quality healthcare for the people of Ajman by providing finest medical and therapeutic services.”
Batterjee said that an "enormous healthcare opportunity" existed in Ajman, adding: “Apart from the local demand there is enormous opportunities for medical tourism in the emirate of Ajman, in particular the UAE and the region.”
This should have had jail time as well. They clearly put innocent lives in Danger. If anyone of us had done it we would have gone to jail. Complete disrespect... moreMonday, 27 February 2017 2:17 PM - salman
Sadly with China paying lip-service to green initiatives and Trump actively pursuing an anti-climate change agenda (and all of the $'s that will pump into... moreMonday, 27 February 2017 2:18 PM - Fentoni
As the article mentions work started on a slip road to make entry from the Ranches safer about 2 years ago but halted abruptly about a year ago and hasn... moreMonday, 27 February 2017 2:14 PM - JRH
Looking at the strategy being played out in Downtown and at Dubai Mall it looks like someone has already worked out that the game is up with regard US... moreWednesday, 22 February 2017 1:09 PM - MT3
This should have had jail time as well. They clearly put innocent lives in Danger. If anyone of us had done it we would have gone to jail. Complete disrespect... moreMonday, 27 February 2017 2:17 PM - salman
Just ponder over it for a moment; ethical leadership enhances the company’s reputation in the financial market and society at large. A solid reputation... moreThursday, 23 February 2017 8:44 AM - Kevin
Looking at the strategy being played out in Downtown and at Dubai Mall it looks like someone has already worked out that the game is up with regard US... moreWednesday, 22 February 2017 1:09 PM - MT3
I feel with VAT in place from 2018, retailers, SMEs will figure out ways of Tax-evasion as it happens in most of the developing economies unless authorities... moreTuesday, 14 February 2017 1:10 PM - Diya Pardasani
This should have had jail time as well. They clearly put innocent lives in Danger. If anyone of us had done it we would have gone to jail. Complete disrespect... moreMonday, 27 February 2017 2:17 PM - salman
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules