Ajman plans to invest $163.3m to improve sewerage system

More than 600km of pipelines and 30 pumping stations will be added, allowing 100,000 extra citizens to benefit

By Staff writer
  • Saturday, 24 December 2016 1:12 AM

Ajman has announced plans to invest AED600 million ($163.3 million) to improve the emirate's sewerage system.

Ajman Sewerage chairman Sheikh Rashid Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi said that by 2020 the size of the sewerage network is expected to double as a result of the investment.

More than 600km of pipelines and 30 pumping stations will be added, allowing 100,000 additional citizens to benefit from the modern sewerage infrastructure, he said in a statement.

He added: “We are committed to the development of a sustainable and modern sewerage system that is in line with the preservation of our environment. Our capacities and strategies alongside leading water treatment technologies aim to benefit Ajman’s citizens.”

The company outlined that in 2017 it foresees expansion, especially within the network coverage spanning Al Safia and part of Al Jurf 1, Al Jurf 2, Al Jurf Industrial and Al Ragayeb districts.

In 2018, the work will expand to Al Mowaihat, Al Ragayeb and several other newly-developed areas in Ajman.

Ajman Sewerage said it also plans to undertake upgrades of several pumping stations and construct a new major transmission pipeline in the centre of the city to cater for the water treatment and sewerage needs of a growing population in Ajman.

Ajman Sewerage is a partnership between the Government of Ajman, BESIX and Veolia, two international water treatment experts.

Its sewerage system currently has more than 350km of sewer lines, 22 pumping stations and a wastewater treatment facility that handles 100 million litres per day.

On a daily basis, more than 400,000 people who live and work in Ajman benefit from the sewerage system.

