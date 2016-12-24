Ajman plans to invest $163.3m to improve sewerage system

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
More than 600km of pipelines and 30 pumping stations will be added, allowing 100,000 extra citizens to benefit
Ajman has announced plans to invest AED600 million ($163.3 million) to improve the emirate's sewerage system.
Ajman Sewerage chairman Sheikh Rashid Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi said that by 2020 the size of the sewerage network is expected to double as a result of the investment.
More than 600km of pipelines and 30 pumping stations will be added, allowing 100,000 additional citizens to benefit from the modern sewerage infrastructure, he said in a statement.
He added: “We are committed to the development of a sustainable and modern sewerage system that is in line with the preservation of our environment. Our capacities and strategies alongside leading water treatment technologies aim to benefit Ajman’s citizens.”
The company outlined that in 2017 it foresees expansion, especially within the network coverage spanning Al Safia and part of Al Jurf 1, Al Jurf 2, Al Jurf Industrial and Al Ragayeb districts.
In 2018, the work will expand to Al Mowaihat, Al Ragayeb and several other newly-developed areas in Ajman.
Ajman Sewerage said it also plans to undertake upgrades of several pumping stations and construct a new major transmission pipeline in the centre of the city to cater for the water treatment and sewerage needs of a growing population in Ajman.
Ajman Sewerage is a partnership between the Government of Ajman, BESIX and Veolia, two international water treatment experts.
Its sewerage system currently has more than 350km of sewer lines, 22 pumping stations and a wastewater treatment facility that handles 100 million litres per day.
On a daily basis, more than 400,000 people who live and work in Ajman benefit from the sewerage system.
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I can't believe no-one has noticed the names of the travel company and its MD in the context of the survey. Southall is the district of London with perhaps... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:31 AM - Lord Wonko
i hope they sort out the major traffics issues in Sharjah.
many people avoid visiting sharjah for this reason. more
Everywhere vertical developments are creating congestion due to high density of population in each such area and due to limited entry exit points it creates... moreThursday, 8 December 2016 1:16 PM - Paras
Depends what you compare it to... yes, there isn't garbage overflowing in the street. No, it isn't a modern civilization. The same people that are improving... moreThursday, 22 December 2016 8:29 AM - Jim Bob
I agree with WHJ. I travel weekly to Europe and believe me some 3 stars Michelin are not worth it when 1 star are awesome. Example of La petite maison... moreWednesday, 7 December 2016 8:58 AM - savio
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules