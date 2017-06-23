Ajman seizes over 158,000 counterfeit auto parts

Department of Economic Development says legal action is being pursued against the violators

By Staff writer
  • Friday, 23 June 2017 12:53 AM
(AFP/Getty Images) Photo for illustrative purposes only.

More than 158,400 counterfeit auto parts have been seized in a joint operation in Ajman.

The Department of Economic Development – Ajman’s (DED – Ajman) Directorate Control and Consumer Protection said in a statement that it confiscated a total of 158,415 fake car parts from 14 international brands in Al Helio area.

The DED-Ajman and Ajman Police discovered the fake auto parts in a joint operation carried out to secure consumer markets, combat commercial fraud, and protect consumer rights, it added.

As well as the confiscation of the counterfeit products, legal action is being pursued against the violators, the statement said.

Mohammed Al Kutbi, director of DED – Ajman’s Directorate Control and Consumer Protection, said: “The Department is fully committed to taking measures deterring commercial fraud as part of our efforts to attract investors and customers to Ajman, raise the emirate’s competitiveness, and place it on the global economic map.

"The seizure of counterfeit goods came after we responded to a complaint filed by an international company which reported the fake car parts being peddled in Al Helio. Legal action is now being pursued to impose penalties on violators.”

Al Kutbi added that regular inspection will continue to be carried out in a bid to crackdown on commercial fraud.

The seized counterfeit products were from BMW, Mercedes, Toyota, Nissan, Mitsubishi, Isuzu, Ford, Honda, Volkswagen, Chrysler, Hyundai, Kia, ACDelco, and GMC.

