Ajman seizes over 158,000 counterfeit auto parts

|Home
|GCC
|Industries
|Markets
|Opinion
|Interviews
|Photos
|Videos
|Lists
|Lifestyle
|StartUp
|CEO
|Company News
|Property
Help, I forgot my username and/or password
Department of Economic Development says legal action is being pursued against the violators
More than 158,400 counterfeit auto parts have been seized in a joint operation in Ajman.
The Department of Economic Development – Ajman’s (DED – Ajman) Directorate Control and Consumer Protection said in a statement that it confiscated a total of 158,415 fake car parts from 14 international brands in Al Helio area.
The DED-Ajman and Ajman Police discovered the fake auto parts in a joint operation carried out to secure consumer markets, combat commercial fraud, and protect consumer rights, it added.
As well as the confiscation of the counterfeit products, legal action is being pursued against the violators, the statement said.
Mohammed Al Kutbi, director of DED – Ajman’s Directorate Control and Consumer Protection, said: “The Department is fully committed to taking measures deterring commercial fraud as part of our efforts to attract investors and customers to Ajman, raise the emirate’s competitiveness, and place it on the global economic map.
"The seizure of counterfeit goods came after we responded to a complaint filed by an international company which reported the fake car parts being peddled in Al Helio. Legal action is now being pursued to impose penalties on violators.”
Al Kutbi added that regular inspection will continue to be carried out in a bid to crackdown on commercial fraud.
The seized counterfeit products were from BMW, Mercedes, Toyota, Nissan, Mitsubishi, Isuzu, Ford, Honda, Volkswagen, Chrysler, Hyundai, Kia, ACDelco, and GMC.
Coooooooooool moreThursday, 22 June 2017 12:54 PM - No Need
8-10% net returns are readily available in some areas of Dubai, the article isn't specific on this, its not achievable in prime areas of Dubai, Downtown... moreMonday, 19 June 2017 12:55 PM - Dubai agent
Hats off to Bin Baz and Etihad Airways! A noble gesture, and something to be proud of! moreWednesday, 21 June 2017 1:06 PM - Pierfrancesco Palmieri
So if your memorable moment is in October, November or December then you can forget about it? moreWednesday, 21 June 2017 1:07 PM - Zeek
I recall a recent study by Alpen Capital suggesting that the average cost of a child's entire life of schooling in Dubai is about AED 1 million. Although... moreMonday, 29 May 2017 9:21 AM - New Expat
The statistics speak for themselves, most accidents in the UAE involve a South Asian and follow the same equation on how you choose a good doctor, it's... moreWednesday, 7 June 2017 12:52 PM - Mariam
8-10% net returns are readily available in some areas of Dubai, the article isn't specific on this, its not achievable in prime areas of Dubai, Downtown... moreMonday, 19 June 2017 12:55 PM - Dubai agent
Join the Discussion
Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.
NOTE: Comments posted on arabianbusiness.com may be printed in the magazine Arabian Business
Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules