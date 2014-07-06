Al Habtoor to front $1.7bn raid on London hotels – report

Consortium of “Middle Eastern tycoons” said to be eyeing landmark properties in UK capital

By Ed Attwood
  • Sunday, 6 July 2014 10:05 AM

Khalaf Al Habtoor, the Dubai-based businessman and chairman of the Al Habtoor Group, is fronting a consortium of “Middle Eastern tycoons” aiming to buy up landmark hotels in London, according to a report in the UK.

The Sunday Times said that the group was planning to spend more than £1bn ($1.7bn) as it plans to build a new “pan-European leisure empire”.

The group is also being led by Amanda Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners. Staveley, a Briton with extensive connections with high-profile Gulf businessmen and royal family members, is best known for her advisory role in the purchase of a $6bn stake in British bank Barclays in 2008 by the ruling family of Abu Dhabi.

The Sunday Times report did not name any specific targets, but indicated that the Grosvenor House on Park Lane, as well as the Maybourne Group – which includes Claridges, the Connaught and the Berkeley – might be under consideration.

In December last year, Al Habtoor’s son Mohammed, who is vice chairman and CEO of the Al Habtoor Group, told Arabian Business that the company was looking for further opportunities.

“We are also looking for hotels in Europe,” he said. “We keep looking until we find the right one with the right investment and also the right return on investment at the same time.”

He said the European markets the group was interested in were “mainly London and Paris”, with any deals needing to be acquisitions as new builds in those established cities were “a headache”.

The Al Habtoor Group already runs four hotels in Dubai, and is building another three in a new complex next to the soon-to-be built Arabian Canal in Business Bay. The firm also has two properties in Lebanon and another two in Budapest, Hungary.

Its most recent acquisition was last month’s purchase of the InterContinental Budapest, a deal that was closed with assistance from PCP Capital Partners.

Related:

Stories

Dubai's Al Habtoor eyes hotels in London, Paris

Dubai's Al Habtoor buys luxury Budapest hotel

Dubai's Al Habtoor distances himself from son's company

Habtoor Grand Beach set for refurbishment

Dubai's Al Habtoor settles development case with Qatari sheikh

Al Habtoor promotes exec to oversee $3bn Dubai project

Al Habtoor says eyeing Dubai Expo 2020 projects

Galleries
Revealed: Inside the Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah

Revealed: Inside the Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah

People

Khalaf Al Habtoor

Companies

Al Habtoor Group

Also in Banking & Finance

Commerzbank joins peers in paring back services to Gulf

Saudi Arabia cuts 2016 budget deficit, to boost 2017 spending

Also in UAE

Amphitheatre, gourmet market to feature in new Dubai project

Hilton says first mid-market RAK hotel to open by Q2 2017

Join the Discussion

Disclaimer:The view expressed here by our readers are not necessarily shared by Arabian Business, its employees, sponsors or its advertisers.

Please post responsibly. Commenter Rules

  • No comments yet, be the first!

All comments are subject to approval before appearing

Further reading

Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Get E-Mail Alerts
Features & Analysis
Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Deal-making to drive 2017 Middle Eastern banking fee bonanza

Fees from the Middle East reached $581m during the first nine...

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Accounting meets religion in challenge for Islamic banks

Reconciling accounting standards and religious principles is...

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

Banking on reforms in Kuwait

As Kuwait stares down its first deficit in 20 years, the Gulf...

Most Popular
Most Discussed
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
Read all user comments »
sponsoredTracking