Al Habtoor rehires senior exec to lead hospitality, investment ops

Sanjeev Agarwala returns to Dubai conglomerate from Meraas where he led IPO of new Dubai theme park
Dubai conglomerate Al Habtoor has announced the re-appointment of Sanjeev Agarwala as chief operating officer, Al Habtoor Hospitality and Al Habtoor Investment.
Agarwala re-joins the Al Habtoor Group from Meraas Holding where as chief strategy officer and vice president - funding he was instrumental in leading the company's IPO of Dubai Parks and Resorts.
Prior to that he had a career spanning 17 years at Al Habtoor Group in various roles including Group CFO and director strategy & business development.
Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, founding chairman, Al Habtoor Group said: “I wish Sanjeev Agarwala great success in his new role with the group’s hospitality and investment arms. He is a great asset to the senior management team. He returns to the Al Habtoor Group at a busy time. The group is growing very fast, especially in our hospitality division.”
The Al Habtoor Group has seven domestic hotels and seven international properties. The Dubai-based hotels include the Al Habtoor City Hotel Collection, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Habtoor Grand Resort, Metropolitan Hotel Dubai and the soon to open St Regis Dubai, Al Habtoor Polo Resort & Club in DubaiLand.
International properties include The Ritz-Carlton Budapest, InterContinental Budapest, Hilton London Wembley, Hotel Imperial Vienna, President Abraham Lincoln Springfield – A DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, Hilton Beirut Habtoor Grand and Hilton Beirut Metropolitan Palace.
