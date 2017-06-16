Al Mazaya says 2,300 homes handed over in Dubailand

|Home
Developer also says it is 'eagerly looking' for new investment opportunities in Dubai
Al Mazaya Holding has announced the handover of 2,300 homes to their owners in Q-Point project, a development at Dubailand, following the completion of construction work.
The first phase of another development project, Q-Line, has been sold out while construction of the second phase, comprising 253 units, will be completed early next year, the company said in a statement.
The company added that it is "eagerly looking for new investment opportunities" in Dubai, especially in Dubailand.
It said that the success of Q-Point encouraged the launch of an integrated series of projects that now includes Q-Line and Q-Zone, increasing the project’s total number of mid-income and affordable units to 5,000.
Q-Line features four residential buildings including studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.
Ibrahim Al Soqab, Group CEO, said: “We launched Q-Line project in Dubailand following the remarkable success of the previous phases of Q-Point project, which attracted a large number of UAE nationals, residents and foreign investors.
“The company is eagerly looking for new investment opportunities in Dubai, especially in Dubailand area. We have solid belief in the strong potential of the Dubai real estate market and high prospects of success awaiting the projects to be implemented in this part of the city."
